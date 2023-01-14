Bigg Boss 16| Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Says She Created New Record In Show's History: 'Youngest Contestant To...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight,
courtesy
of
her
dignified
behaviour.
While
other
celebrities
have
engaged
in
nasty
fights
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
Imlie
actress
has
refrained
from
picking
up
fights
or
taking
digs
at
co-contestant.
Many
fans
have
already
hailed
her
as
the
probable
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
On
Saturday
(January
14),
Sumbul
Touqeer's
father
shared
a
post
on
social
media,
claiming
that
she
has
created
a
new
record.
He
congratulated
the
fans
and
family
members
of
the
TV
diva,
stating
that
she
achieved
a
new
milestone
in
the
show's
history.
BIGG
BOSS
16
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
RECORD
DESERVES
YOUR
ATTENTION
"#SumbulTouqeerKhan
created
a
record.
First
teenager
&
youngest
contestant
to
stay
for
100
days
in
Big
boss
house
in
any
language.
Congratulations
to
her
&
whole
family," Touqeer
Hasan
Khan
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
SAVED
FROM
ELIMINATION
IN
BIGG
BOSS
16
The
ardent
fans
of
the
actress
extensively
voted
for
her
to
safeguard
her
from
elimination.
Sumbul
was
nominated
along
with
her
friends
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Sreejita
De.
Sreejita,
who
re-entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
wildcard
contestant,
was
evicted
from
the
show
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Do
you
think
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
can
emerge
as
a
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.