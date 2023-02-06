Bigg Boss 16: Did Sumbul Blame Fahmaan For Her Eviction? Says ‘Tere Manifestation Ke Chakkar Mein…’
Bigg Boss 16: After getting evicted from Salman Khan’s show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan reunited with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. In a video, she’s seen blaming him for her elimination from the reality show.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Just
a
week
before
the
much-awaited
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
top-rated
reality
show,
TV
star
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
finally
got
evicted
from
the
show
in
Saturday's
(February
4)
episode.
Last
week,
after
the
'9
minutes'
nominations
task,
mandali
members
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan
got
nominated
for
eviction.
After
the
task,
Bigg
Boss
even
announced
that
the
trio
got
nominated
as
Sumbul
was
the
worst
performer.
Since
then,
the
actress
was
feeling
guilty
and
finally
had
a
sigh
of
relief
when
host
Karan
Johar
revealed
that
she
was
the
one
who
is
going
home.
She
was
elated
that
her
friends
Shiv
and
Stan
are
safe.
After
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
she
finally
reunited
with
her
Imlie
co-star
and
close
friend
Fahmaan
Khan.
Taking
to
social
media,
Fahmaan
posted
a
video
in
which
he's
seen
with
Sumbul.
Interestingly,
in
the
clip,
the
actress
is
seen
blaming
the
Dharam
Patni
star
for
her
elimination
from
the
controversial
reality
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Na
na,
don't
think
too
much.
They
are
just
pulling
each
other's
legs
in
the
video.
Fahmaan
starts
the
video
by
saying,
"Hanji,
ki
haal?
Aa
gayi
ladki
baahar,
yeh
dekho.
Kya
re?
Kaisa
raha
andar?" Then
both
of
them
start
laughing
as
the
actor
fumbles
while
saying
so.
Replying
to
his
question,
Sumbul
replies,
"Bohot
accha
raha,
bohot
maza
aaya."
The
actor
adds,
"Mai
kya
bolta
raha
pata
hai
baar
baar?
Mai
kehta
tha
jeet
ke
aana,
agar
nahi
jeetegi
toh
jaldi
milegi."
Sumbul
gets
surprised
after
hearing
this
and
jokingly
replies,
"Tune
jo
itna
manifest
kiya
na,
tere
manifestation
ke
chakkar
mein
pehle
aa
gayi
mai.
Mil
gayi
tujhe
jaldi."
Posting
the
video
on
Instagram,
Fahmaan
wrote,
"Jeetke
aana
nahi
toh
jaldi
milenge..
mil
gayi
jaldi
aur
jeet
bhi
gayi,
logon
ka
dil
@sumbul_touqeer"