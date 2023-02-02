Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’, Accuses Makers Of ‘Degrading’ Her

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
The
second
last
week
of
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
is
currently
going
on
and
the
makers
are
trying
their
level
best
to
make
it
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
viewers.
Colors
TV's
top-rated
show
Bigg
Boss
16
is
finally
coming
to
an
end
on
February
12
after
a
successful
run
of
over
four
months.
Currently,
only
seven
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
is
one
of
them.
Sumbul
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
titular
role
in
Star
Plus'
Imlie
and
is
currently
winning
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
However,
in
last
night's
(February
1)
episode,
Sumbul
looked
sad
as
her
friends
got
nominated
for
eviction
because
of
her.
Sumbul
Was
Sad
After
Nominations
Task
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
was
upset
as
she
was
the
worst
performer
in
the
nominations
task
and
her
friends
got
nominations
this
week
because
of
her.
She
wasn't
even
talking
properly
with
them
due
to
her
guilt.
Bigg
Boss
Said
Sumbul
Is
Playing
A
‘Victim
Card’
In
last
night's
(February
1)
episode,
Bigg
Boss
called
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
inside
the
confession
room
and
took
a
dig
at
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
He
indirectly
stated
that
she
was
playing
a
'victim
card'
after
the
nomination
task.
This
has
irked
the
actress'
official
fan
club
on
Twitter.
Sumbul’s
Official
FC
Calls
Colors
‘Worst
Channel’
Taking
to
social
media,
Team
Sumbul
Official
FC
slammed
Colors
and
Bigg
Boss
makers
for
targeting
the
Imlie
actress.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
fan
club
called
Colors
'worst
channel'
and
accused
the
Bigg
Boss
makers
of
'degrading'
her.
No
Sumbul
No
Finale
The
tweet
read,
"Colors
is
the
worst
channel
ever!
Why
don't
u
just
admit
that
u
aren't
favoring
the
face
of
star
plus
&
degrading
her
in
such
a
way!
How
conveniently
he
mentioned
that
Sumbul
took
time
cos
she
was
doing
a
ramp
walk.
Blame
game.
NO
SUMBUL
NO
FINALE"
Will
Sumbul
Get
Evicted
This
Week?
For
the
unversed,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
along
with
Sumbul.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
get
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
16
just
a
week
before
its
grand
finale.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!