    Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’, Accuses Makers Of ‘Degrading’ Her

    Bigg Boss 16: In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss called Shiv Thakare and MC Stan inside the confession room and took a dig at Sumbul Touqeer Khan by stating that she’s playing ‘victim’ card’.
    Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Team Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’

    Bigg Boss 16 Update: The second last week of Salman Khan's controversial reality show is currently going on and the makers are trying their level best to make it more interesting and entertaining for viewers.

    Colors TV's top-rated show Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end on February 12 after a successful run of over four months. Currently, only seven contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of them.

    Sumbul became a household name after playing the titular role in Star Plus' Imlie and is currently winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

    However, in last night's (February 1) episode, Sumbul looked sad as her friends got nominated for eviction because of her.

    Sumbul Was Sad After Nominations Task

    Sumbul Touqeer Khan was upset as she was the worst performer in the nominations task and her friends got nominations this week because of her. She wasn't even talking properly with them due to her guilt.

    Bigg Boss Said Sumbul Is Playing A ‘Victim Card’

    In last night's (February 1) episode, Bigg Boss called Shiv Thakare and MC Stan inside the confession room and took a dig at Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He indirectly stated that she was playing a 'victim card' after the nomination task. This has irked the actress' official fan club on Twitter.

    Sumbul’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’

    Taking to social media, Team Sumbul Official FC slammed Colors and Bigg Boss makers for targeting the Imlie actress. Taking to social media, the fan club called Colors 'worst channel' and accused the Bigg Boss makers of 'degrading' her.

    No Sumbul No Finale

    The tweet read, "Colors is the worst channel ever! Why don't u just admit that u aren't favoring the face of star plus & degrading her in such a way! How conveniently he mentioned that Sumbul took time cos she was doing a ramp walk. Blame game. NO SUMBUL NO FINALE"

    Will Sumbul Get Evicted This Week?

    For the unversed, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan got nominated for eviction this week along with Sumbul. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will get elimination from Bigg Boss 16 just a week before its grand finale. Keep watching this space for more updates!

