Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’, Accuses Makers Of ‘Degrading’ Her

Sumbul Was Sad After Nominations Task

Sumbul Touqeer Khan was upset as she was the worst performer in the nominations task and her friends got nominations this week because of her. She wasn't even talking properly with them due to her guilt.

Bigg Boss Said Sumbul Is Playing A ‘Victim Card’

In last night's (February 1) episode, Bigg Boss called Shiv Thakare and MC Stan inside the confession room and took a dig at Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He indirectly stated that she was playing a 'victim card' after the nomination task. This has irked the actress' official fan club on Twitter.

Sumbul’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’

Taking to social media, Team Sumbul Official FC slammed Colors and Bigg Boss makers for targeting the Imlie actress. Taking to social media, the fan club called Colors 'worst channel' and accused the Bigg Boss makers of 'degrading' her.

Colors is the worst channel ever! Why don't u just admit that u aren't favoring the face of star plus & degrading her in such a way! How conveniently he mentioned that Sumbul took time cos she was doing a ramp walk. Blame game👏



NO SUMBUL NO FINALE#SumbulTouqeerKhan || #BB16 pic.twitter.com/d7CQb9RlyP — 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐔𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐂 (TeamSumbulFc007) February 1, 2023

No Sumbul No Finale

Will Sumbul Get Evicted This Week?

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan got nominated for eviction this week along with Sumbul. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will get elimination from Bigg Boss 16 just a week before its grand finale. Keep watching this space for more updates!