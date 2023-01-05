Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Lashes Out At Sajid Khan, Tells Abdu Rozik 'Can't Calm Down' - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 update: How often do you have seen Sumbul Touqeer Khan lashing out at Sajid Khan and others? Well, things have changed a lot inside the BB 16 house in the past few days. The TV diva seemed to be miffed due to lack of ration in the reality show and she didn't mind expressing her frustration over the same in front of her 'mandali' members.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER TAKES DIG AT SAJID KHAN

While we have usually seen Sumbul listening carefully to what Sajid and others tell her, she showcased her fierce side in a new episode. When Sajid Khan asked Sumbul Touqeer if her rant would be over if he and MC Stan would go inside, the Imlie actress replied, "Aapko jaana hai."

The talented actress later called Abdu Rozik to her and started a conversation with him. When the singer asked her to calm down, she replied, "I cannot calm down. I can throw you also. Go and sit there."

BIGG BOSS 16: NIMRIT, SAJID AND OTHERS BITCH ABOUT SUMBUL

The official Twitter handle of Colors TV released a new promo along with the caption, "Sumbul ne khoya apna state of mind." While Sajid Khan said that Sumbul took 'steroids', Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joked that she has 'lost her mind'.

Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and others playfully trolled Sumbul Touqeer behind her back as she expressed her displeasure with lack of ration in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Nimrit and Sajid, who claim to be her close friends, continued to take digs at Sumbul Touqeer as she lost her cool after the ration task in Salman Khan's reality show.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Sumbul Touqeer has bee nominated for eviction this week. The actress is in the danger zone along with Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam and Tina Datta. As per the latest buzz, Sumbul has been leading the voting trends by a huge margin.

As she enjoys a significant fan following, people have been voting for her aggressively. Interestingly, her father is expected to make an entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house during the family week to support her.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer's fierce attitude? Are you loving every bit of it? Share your thoughts with us @Fimibeat.

Stay tuned for more telly updates.