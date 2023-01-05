Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Lashes Out At Sajid Khan, Tells Abdu Rozik 'Can't Calm Down' - WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
How
often
do
you
have
seen
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
lashing
out
at
Sajid
Khan
and
others?
Well,
things
have
changed
a
lot
inside
the
BB
16
house
in
the
past
few
days.
The
TV
diva
seemed
to
be
miffed
due
to
lack
of
ration
in
the
reality
show
and
she
didn't
mind
expressing
her
frustration
over
the
same
in
front
of
her
'mandali' members.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
TAKES
DIG
AT
SAJID
KHAN
While
we
have
usually
seen
Sumbul
listening
carefully
to
what
Sajid
and
others
tell
her,
she
showcased
her
fierce
side
in
a
new
episode.
When
Sajid
Khan
asked
Sumbul
Touqeer
if
her
rant
would
be
over
if
he
and
MC
Stan
would
go
inside,
the
Imlie
actress
replied,
"Aapko
jaana
hai."
The
talented
actress
later
called
Abdu
Rozik
to
her
and
started
a
conversation
with
him.
When
the
singer
asked
her
to
calm
down,
she
replied,
"I
cannot
calm
down.
I
can
throw
you
also.
Go
and
sit
there."
BIGG
BOSS
16:
NIMRIT,
SAJID
AND
OTHERS
BITCH
ABOUT
SUMBUL
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Colors
TV
released
a
new
promo
along
with
the
caption,
"Sumbul
ne
khoya
apna
state
of
mind." While
Sajid
Khan
said
that
Sumbul
took
'steroids',
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
joked
that
she
has
'lost
her
mind'.
Abdu
Rozik,
Shiv
Thakare
and
others
playfully
trolled
Sumbul
Touqeer
behind
her
back
as
she
expressed
her
displeasure
with
lack
of
ration
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Nimrit
and
Sajid,
who
claim
to
be
her
close
friends,
continued
to
take
digs
at
Sumbul
Touqeer
as
she
lost
her
cool
after
the
ration
task
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
bee
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
The
actress
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Sajid
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sreejita
De,
Archana
Gautam
and
Tina
Datta.
As
per
the
latest
buzz,
Sumbul
has
been
leading
the
voting
trends
by
a
huge
margin.
As
she
enjoys
a
significant
fan
following,
people
have
been
voting
for
her
aggressively.
Interestingly,
her
father
is
expected
to
make
an
entry
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
family
week
to
support
her.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Sumbul
Touqeer's
fierce
attitude?
Are
you
loving
every
bit
of
it?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
