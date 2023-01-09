Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Reminds Her Of Aggressive EX Boyfriend: He Was Also...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Tina Datta told Shalin Bhanot that she never can enter into a relationship with him as he reminded her of her former boyfriend, who was also 'aggressive' like him.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been hogging all the limelight ever since Salman Khan slammed them for their 'fake relationship'. The Bollywood superstar expressed his displeasure over the way the two popular TV celebs conducted themselves in the show, stating that they have made a mockery of themselves on national television. From calling out their dance to sharing that they are confused about their bond, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor told Tina and Shalin that their relationship was looking 'fake' and they are to be blamed for it.

After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode ended, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot continued to discuss their issues. While Tina maintained a safe distance from Shalin, the latter talked about her in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sreejita De. The Uttaran actress even confronted Sreejita when Shalin told her that she said that he should't go for a girl like her, who is 'brand conscious'.

