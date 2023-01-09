Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Reminds Her Of Aggressive EX Boyfriend: He Was Also...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
Salman
Khan
slammed
them
for
their
'fake
relationship'.
The
Bollywood
superstar
expressed
his
displeasure
over
the
way
the
two
popular
TV
celebs
conducted
themselves
in
the
show,
stating
that
they
have
made
a
mockery
of
themselves
on
national
television.
From
calling
out
their
dance
to
sharing
that
they
are
confused
about
their
bond,
the
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
told
Tina
and
Shalin
that
their
relationship
was
looking
'fake'
and
they
are
to
be
blamed
for
it.
After
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
ended,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
continued
to
discuss
their
issues.
While
Tina
maintained
a
safe
distance
from
Shalin,
the
latter
talked
about
her
in
front
of
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Sreejita
De.
The
Uttaran
actress
even
confronted
Sreejita
when
Shalin
told
her
that
she
said
that
he
should't
go
for
a
girl
like
her,
who
is
'brand
conscious'.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
relationship?
Do
you
think
they
were
'faking'
it
for
the
sake
of
the
game
or
they
are
really
serious
about
each
other?
