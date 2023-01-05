BB 13 Me 1 Chai Chor Aur...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Twitter User As He Takes Dig At Rashami Desai, Tina Datta

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Tina
Datta
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
slammed
Sajid
Khan
for
being
biased
during
the
captaincy
task.
She
actively
supported
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
the
task
and
even
asked
the
Bollywood
filmmaker
if
he
was
issuing
a
threat
to
her.
In
yesterday's
episode,
Bigg
Boss
asked
Tina
Datta
to
return
the
chocolates
that
she
took
during
a
task.
The
makers
playfully
trolled
the
TV
diva
as
they
told
her
to
give
the
chocolates
because
they
were
not
meant
for
the
housemates.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
TWITTER
USER
TROLLS
TINA
DATTA,
RASHAMI
DESAI
After
the
episode
aired
on
Colors
channel,
a
Twitter
user
took
a
dig
at
Tina
Datta
as
he
compared
her
with
Rashami
Desai.
Without
taking
names,
he
took
a
jibe
at
the
two
Uttaran
co-stars
in
his
tweet.
He
made
it
obvious
that
he
was
talking
about
Tina
Datta
and
Rashami
Desai
as
his
post
was
crystal
clear.
"S13
me
ek
chai
chor
thi
aur
s16
me
ek
chocolate
aur
avocado
chor
hai
dono
utran
ki
utri
hui
hai.
#BiggBoss16," the
Twitter
user
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
For
the
unversed,
Rashami
and
Tina
worked
together
in
the
hit
serial
Uttaran,
which
also
aired
on
Colors
channel.
The
show
co-starring
Gaurav
Chopra
and
Nandish
Sandhu
ran
for
six
long
years
on
the
small
screen.
Fans
came
to
Tina
Datta
and
Rashami
Desai's
defence,
reminding
the
troll
that
Rashami
is
not
a
part
of
the
show
and
even
Sajid
Khan's
'mandali'
members
have
stolen
things.
"Tum
logo
ka
usse
obsession
alag
level
ka
h.....
S13
kab
ka
khatam
ho
gya
bro
move
on....
Kro,"
one
user
tweeted.
"Sabse
jayada
chori
ghar
me
mandali
ke
log
karte
sumbul
sajid
abdu
Stan
samje
aaj
jata
hai
Muh
uthake
Sayad
episode
dekhta
Nhi
hai,"
another
fan
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
BIGG
BOSS
16
TINA
DATTA
NOMINATED
FOR
EVICTION
Tina
Datta
is
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
six
more
contestants
including
Shalin
Bhanot,
Sreejita
De,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Sajid
Khan
and
Archana
Gautam.
It
remains
to
be
seen
who
will
get
evicted
from
the
show
this
week.
Last
week,
Vikas
Manaktala
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
He
had
to
leave
the
BB
16
house
as
he
receievd
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
nominated
housemates.
