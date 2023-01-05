Bigg Boss 16 | Vikas Manaktala Reacts To Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's Relationship: Unke Liye To Main...

Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Praises Ankit, Priyanka

Vikas, who shared a good bond with Priyanka Choudhary, opened up about her relationship with Ankit Gupta during an interview. He appreciated PriyanKit and said that they have a genuine bond.

"Yaar, I really like them. Unke liye to main terms bhi sort out karne lag gaya shaadi ka. Aakar meri Ankit se baat hui. Hamara milna abhi due hai as he is in Chandigarh," Vikas told India Forums. He confirmed that he talked to Ankit Gupta after getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Has The SWEETEST Thing To Say About PriyanKit

Vikas Manaktala maintained that Priyanka and Ankit are good friends and they can make a great pair if they come together. He added that he is after them so that they can become a couple.

"I really like both of them. Main to peeche pada hu, they should be together as they complement each other. I like them so I will be happy if they are together. They have a genuine bond. A good friendship is a good sign for being in a relationship," Vikas said.

Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala's Journey Came To An End

The Main Na Bhoolungi actor was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was eliminated as he received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. Vikas Manaktala had grabbed eyeballs during his stint in the reality show.

From locking horns with Archana Gautam to forming a bond with Priyanka, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, the actor enjoyed a short yet sweet stint in BB 16.

Bigg Boss 16: It's Shiv Vs Vikas And Guunjan

Vikas Manaktala and his wife Guunjan Walia have been involved in a war of words with Shiv Thakare's team after the actress alleged that Shiv wore the clothes that were meant for her husband. After engaging in a Twitter feud, Shiv's team threatened to take legal action against the couple.