Bigg Boss 16 | Vikas Manaktala Reacts To Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's Relationship: Unke Liye To Main...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
known
for
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary's
sizzling
chemistry.
The
Udaariyaan
actor
might
have
got
eliminated
from
Salman
Khan's
show
but
he
continues
to
make
waves
on
social
media.
Fans
have
been
requesting
the
makers
to
bring
back
Ankit
Gupta
as
a
wildcard
contestant
as
they
believe
that
he
was
eliminated
in
an
unfair
manner.
Amid
the
hullabaloo
surrounding
Ankit
Gupta's
elimination,
Vikas
Manaktala
has
praised
him
while
speaking
about
Priyankit's
relationship.
The
TV
star
was
all
praise
for
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
as
he
spoke
about
their
bond
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Vikas
Manaktala
Praises
Ankit,
Priyanka
Vikas,
who
shared
a
good
bond
with
Priyanka
Choudhary,
opened
up
about
her
relationship
with
Ankit
Gupta
during
an
interview.
He
appreciated
PriyanKit
and
said
that
they
have
a
genuine
bond.
"Yaar,
I
really
like
them.
Unke
liye
to
main
terms
bhi
sort
out
karne
lag
gaya
shaadi
ka.
Aakar
meri
Ankit
se
baat
hui.
Hamara
milna
abhi
due
hai
as
he
is
in
Chandigarh," Vikas
told
India
Forums.
He
confirmed
that
he
talked
to
Ankit
Gupta
after
getting
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Vikas
Has
The
SWEETEST
Thing
To
Say
About
PriyanKit
Vikas
Manaktala
maintained
that
Priyanka
and
Ankit
are
good
friends
and
they
can
make
a
great
pair
if
they
come
together.
He
added
that
he
is
after
them
so
that
they
can
become
a
couple.
"I
really
like
both
of
them.
Main
to
peeche
pada
hu,
they
should
be
together
as
they
complement
each
other.
I
like
them
so
I
will
be
happy
if
they
are
together.
They
have
a
genuine
bond.
A
good
friendship
is
a
good
sign
for
being
in
a
relationship," Vikas
said.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Vikas
Manaktala's
Journey
Came
To
An
End
The
Main
Na
Bhoolungi
actor
was
evicted
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
during
the
last
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
He
was
eliminated
as
he
received
the
least
number
of
votes
among
the
nominated
contestants.
Vikas
Manaktala
had
grabbed
eyeballs
during
his
stint
in
the
reality
show.
From
locking
horns
with
Archana
Gautam
to
forming
a
bond
with
Priyanka,
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot,
the
actor
enjoyed
a
short
yet
sweet
stint
in
BB
16.
Bigg
Boss
16:
It's
Shiv
Vs
Vikas
And
Guunjan
Vikas
Manaktala
and
his
wife
Guunjan
Walia
have
been
involved
in
a
war
of
words
with
Shiv
Thakare's
team
after
the
actress
alleged
that
Shiv
wore
the
clothes
that
were
meant
for
her
husband.
After
engaging
in
a
Twitter
feud,
Shiv's
team
threatened
to
take
legal
action
against
the
couple.
On
a
related
note,
Ankit
Gupta
has
bagged
a
new
show
after
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
He
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
of
Jahaan
in
Junooniyatt,
which
airs
on
Colors
channel.
The
actor
will
share
screen
space
with
Gautam
Singh
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
upcoming
show
that
will
go
on
air
from
next
month.
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
who
produced
Udaariyaan,
are
also
producing
Junooniyatt
under
their
home
banner.
Do
you
agree
with
Vikas
Manaktala's
opinion
about
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta's
relationship?
Share
your
views
with
us
