Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Takes Dig At Tina-Shalin's 'Fake' Breakup: Most Boring Part When They..

The most boring part of #BiggBoss16 is wen #ShalinBhanot n #TinaDatta come of screen with their everyday make up n break up fake scene.

Do u agree??? ColorsTV — Vishal Kotian (Vishalkkotian) January 3, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian TROLLS Tina, Shalin

Vishal Kotian trolled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot on Twitter, saying that he was bored with their on-screen romance in Bigg Boss 16. He said that Tina and Shalin's breakup is fake and it is the most boring part of Salman Khan's reality show.

"The most boring part of #BiggBoss16 is wen #ShalinBhanot n #TinaDatta come of screen with their everyday make up n break up fake scene.

Do u agree," the Akbar Birbal actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16: What Other Housemates Said About Tina, Shalin?

While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia termed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship as 'fake', Abdu Rozik mentioned that he was unable to understand if they 'romanced' for the sake of the camera or they really love each other.

Priyanka Choudhary, while talking to Bigg Boss in the confession room, also said that the two have different personalities.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Shalin NOMINATED

Both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are in the danger zone this week as they have been nominated along with five more contestants. The likes of Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have also been nominated for elimination this week on Bigg Boss 16.

Last week, Vikas Manaktala was evicted from the show as he received the least number of votes from the audience. It remains to be seen who will get eliminated next.