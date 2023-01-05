Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top 3 Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan And...

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
has
managed
to
keep
us
engaged
with
its
entertaining
episodes.
Just
when
we
thought
that
the
drama
in
the
show
is
over,
Archana
Gautam
and
MC
Stan
locked
horns
with
each
other,
creating
chaos
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
The
rapper
slammed
the
actress-politician
and
even
took
a
personal
dig
at
her
mother,
receiving
flak
from
his
comments
on
social
media.
While
MC
Stan
and
Archana
Gautam
have
been
criticised
for
their
actions,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
contestant
believes
that
the
rapper
can
become
a
finalist
if
he
continues
to
'open
out'
in
the
show.
We
are
talking
about
Vishal
Kotian.
The
actor
expressed
his
opinion
about
MC
Stan
on
Twitter,
sharing
a
post
for
him
and
revealing
his
top
three
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Do
you
agree
with
Vishal
Kotian's
thoughts
about
MC
Stan,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare?
Will
these
celebs
emerge
as
the
top
three
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
