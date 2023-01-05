Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top 3 Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan And...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's reality show has managed to keep us engaged with its entertaining episodes. Just when we thought that the drama in the show is over, Archana Gautam and MC Stan locked horns with each other, creating chaos in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The rapper slammed the actress-politician and even took a personal dig at her mother, receiving flak from his comments on social media.

While MC Stan and Archana Gautam have been criticised for their actions, a former Bigg Boss contestant believes that the rapper can become a finalist if he continues to 'open out' in the show. We are talking about Vishal Kotian. The actor expressed his opinion about MC Stan on Twitter, sharing a post for him and revealing his top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

