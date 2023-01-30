Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Winner Roots For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘She Looks Very Strong’

Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
is
just
a
couple
of
days
away
and
we
are
set
to
get
the
winner
of
the
season.
Needless
to
say,
it
is
a
tough
fight
between
the
contestants.
So
far,
the
popular
reality
show
has
got
its
top
7
contestants
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot,
MC
Stan
and
Archana
Gautam.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
win
the
show
and
the
fans
are
rooting
for
their
respective
favourite
contestants.
And
now,
a
former
Bigg
Boss
winner
was
seen
rooting
for
a
popular
contestant
on
the
show.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Ankit
Gupta
Reveals
Who
Would
He
Pair
Priyanka
Choudhary
With
&
His
Answer
Is......
We
are
talking
about
Urvashi
Dholakia
who
won
Bigg
Boss
season
6.
The
renowned
television
actress
was
seen
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary.
We
have
got
our
hands
on
a
video
which
included
a
compilation
of
celebs
rooting
for
Priyanka.
During
an
event,
when
she
was
quizzed
about
the
show,
Urvashi
said,
"Priyanka
looks
very
very
strong".
Apart
from
Urvashi,
celebs
like
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Pishachini
actress
Nyra
Banerjee,
Tina
Datta
were
also
seen
rooting
for
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
Meanwhile,
Tina
has
been
all
praises
for
Priyanka
and
called
her
a
deserving
winner.
She
stated,
"Genuinely
jo
jeetna
chahiye
aur
jo
sach
main
deserving
hai
aur
jisne
shuruaat
se
akeli
kheli
hai
poore
episode
main
aur
show
main
woh
hai
Priyanka.
Woh
deserving
hai
har
mayne
main."
(Translation-
Genuinely,
the
one
who
should
win
and
is
most
deserving,
played
alone
from
the
beginning
in
the
show
is
Priyanka).
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka
Choudhary
Is
Out
Of
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
Race?
Watch
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
has
apparently
lost
her
chance
to
win
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
This
happened
after
Bigg
Boss
gave
a
last
chance
to
the
contestants
to
win
the
ticket
to
finale
week.
However,
their
fate
will
be
decided
by
each
other.
During
the
task,
Nimrit
had
to
decide
Priyanka's
fate
following
which
the
Udaariyaan
actress
was
out
of
the
ticket
to
finale
week
race.
However,
Priyanka
changed
the
game
after
she
vouched
for
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
was
adamant
to
save
the
Imlie
actress.
So
now,
it
will
be
a
fight
between
Nimrit,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
whose
fate
will
be
decided
by
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
respectively.
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 22:00 [IST]