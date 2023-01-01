Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Reveals The Real Reason Behind Vikas Manaktala’s Elimination

In what came as a big surprise on Bigg Boss 16, Vikas Manaktala has been eliminated from the show. For the uninitiated, Vikas had entered the show in early December and was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary for elimination. As there were speculations about who will walk of out the Bigg Boss house, Vikas was eliminated from the show. Needless to say, Vikas's elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, the real reason behind his eviction has been revealed.

Bigg Boss 16: Here's How Vikas Manaktala Reacted To His Elimination After Three Weeks From Salman Khan's Show

The revelation was made by Shalin Bhanot who happened to be Vikas's close friend in the house. During his conversation with Priyanka and Sreejita post Vikas's elimination, Shalin said, "There is nothing wrong.... The only thing is that ki jab wo aaya na usne apne baare me nahi bataya. Ye main usko ek din bitha ke maine usko samjhaya tha. Wo samjha nhi. Main usko bol rha tha apni identity ke baare me baat kar, chod Shiv ko wo kaisa hai kya hai, duniya dekh rahi hai. Apne me reh apne bare me bata, khud kya hai wo identity".

Meanwhile, Vikas is quite surprised by his elimination but stated that he had played with utmost honesty. "I have spent around three weeks in the house and I have had a good journey so far. My journey on the show was not what I had expected it to be. It was quite different from what I had imagined. So yes I was surprised, but I will get to spend new year with my family," he added.

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Heartbroken With Vikas Manaktala's Elimination; Says 'He Deserved To Stay'

On the other hand, Vikas's fans are heartbroken with his elimination and believe that he deserved to stay. A Twitter user tweeted, "You deserved to be in the house @VikkasManaktala. You were the only person who gave it back strongly to #ArchanaGautam. Well Done, I really liked you in #BiggBoss #VikasManaktala".