Bigg Boss 16 Voting Trends: EX Contestant Says Sajid Khan Is Asking To Save Sumbul Touqeer But's He At Bottom

#SajidKhan is asking everyone to save #SumbulTouqeer n thinks he will not go out.

Voting trends shows SUMBUL at 1 n SAJID is at the bottom even below Sreejita🤣

Kutta palo,Billi palo par GALATFAIMI mat palo

Only no elimination can save him like everytime🙈#Biggboss16 ColorsTV — Vishal Kotian (Vishalkkotian) January 3, 2023

Vishal Kotian Claims To Know Bigg Boss 16 Voting Trends

Vishal Kotian took a dig at Sajid Khan, stating that only no elimination could save him as he is getting the least number of votes from the audience. He trolled Sajid by saying that he is asking everyone to save Sumbul even when the former is leading all the polls and getting most number of votes.

The actor also said that Sajid was lagging behind Sreejita De and others in the voting trends. Taking a jibe at him, he said that one should never be overconfident.

"#SajidKhan is asking everyone to save Sumbul Touqeer n thinks he will not go out. Voting trends shows SUMBUL at 1 n SAJID is at the bottom even below Sreejita. Kutta palo,Billi palo par GALATFAIMI mat palo. Only no elimination can save him like everytime," Vishal tweeted.

#SajidKhan somehow feels he is superior to all in #BiggBoss16 n feels indispensable.He shouts at everyone n then demands respect. #MCStan n #ShivThakare time to realise woh kisi ka nahi hai.ColorsTV — Vishal Kotian (Vishalkkotian) January 3, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian's Message For Shiv Thakare, MC Stan

The Akbar Birbal actor said that Sajid Khan feels he is superior than other contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He asked Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to not blindly follow the director and instead realise his wrongdoings in the show.

"Sajid Khan somehow feels he is superior to all in #BiggBoss16 n feels indispensable. He shouts at everyone n then demands respect. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare time to realise woh kisi ka nahi hai," Vishal Kotian wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants This Week

Sajid Khan has been nominated for elimination this week in Salman Khan's popular reality show. The likes of Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are also in the danger zone.

As per reports, Sumbul is the highest vote gainer while Sajid is languishing at the bottom. There's no official confirmation about the same and the makers have to wait for Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know which celebrity will get eliminated.

Last week, Vikas Manaktala got evicted as he received the least number of votes from the viewers.