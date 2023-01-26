Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Tina Argue With Farah Khan For THIS Reason, Angry Filmmaker Says ‘I’ll Walk Out If…’
Bigg Boss 16: Filmmaker Farah Khan will replace Salman Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. As the shooting is currently going on, reports suggest that Farah will be seen bashing Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta.
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Another
explosive
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
is
around
the
corner
and
everyone
is
eagerly
waiting
for
it.
The
past
week
of
the
controversial
reality
show
has
seen
the
disturbing
behavior
of
Tina
Datta
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
towards
fellow
contestant
Shalin
Bhanot.
The
two
actresses
have
been
making
hurtful
comments
and
mocking
Shalin
for
his
mental
state,
which
has
been
criticized
by
a
section
of
viewers
and
celebrities
on
social
media.
Salman
Khan
will
not
be
hosting
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
this
week
and
Farah
Khan
will
be
stepping
into
his
shoes.
The
choreographer-filmmaker
is
currently
filming
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes.
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
Farah
Khan
will
be
seen
addressing
the
behavior
of
Priyanka
and
Tina
towards
Shalin
during
the
episodes.
She
firmly
criticizes
the
two
women
for
their
bullying
behavior
and
calls
them
out
for
their
insensitivity.
However,
instead
of
owning
up
to
their
actions,
Priyanka
and
Tina
will
reportedly
continue
to
argue
with
Farah,
leading
to
the
host
becoming
increasingly
irritated.
According
to
the
portal,
Farah
even
warns
them
and
says,
"If
you
don't
want
to
listen
to
me,
I'll
walk
out."
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
For
the
universe,
Priyanka
and
Tina's
behaviour
also
caused
a
divide
in
the
house,
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
'mandali'
showing
sympathy
and
support
towards
Shalin.
They
have
made
sure
to
not
leave
him
alone
and
have
reassured
him
that
he
can
talk
to
them
whenever
he
feels
lonely.
Shalin's
mental
state
has
been
a
concern,
and
Bigg
Boss
has
allowed
him
to
meet
with
a
psychiatrist
in
the
house
and
provided
him
with
medication.
According
to
us,
it's
important
for
people
to
understand
the
gravity
of
mental
health
and
the
impact
that
bullying
can
have
on
an
individual.
The
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
worth
watching
to
see
how
Farah
Khan
handles
the
situation
and
how
the
housemates
react
to
it.