Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Tina Argue With Farah Khan For THIS Reason, Angry Filmmaker Says ‘I’ll Walk Out If…’

Bigg Boss 16: Filmmaker Farah Khan will replace Salman Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. As the shooting is currently going on, reports suggest that Farah will be seen bashing Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar is around the corner and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. The past week of the controversial reality show has seen the disturbing behavior of Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary towards fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot.

The two actresses have been making hurtful comments and mocking Shalin for his mental state, which has been criticized by a section of viewers and celebrities on social media.

Salman Khan will not be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week and Farah Khan will be stepping into his shoes. The choreographer-filmmaker is currently filming the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

According to an ETimes report, Farah Khan will be seen addressing the behavior of Priyanka and Tina towards Shalin during the episodes. She firmly criticizes the two women for their bullying behavior and calls them out for their insensitivity.

However, instead of owning up to their actions, Priyanka and Tina will reportedly continue to argue with Farah, leading to the host becoming increasingly irritated. According to the portal, Farah even warns them and says, "If you don't want to listen to me, I'll walk out."

However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

For the universe, Priyanka and Tina's behaviour also caused a divide in the house, with Shiv Thakare and his 'mandali' showing sympathy and support towards Shalin. They have made sure to not leave him alone and have reassured him that he can talk to them whenever he feels lonely. Shalin's mental state has been a concern, and Bigg Boss has allowed him to meet with a psychiatrist in the house and provided him with medication.

According to us, it's important for people to understand the gravity of mental health and the impact that bullying can have on an individual. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be worth watching to see how Farah Khan handles the situation and how the housemates react to it.