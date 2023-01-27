Mandali Ko Support Karne…: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka & Tina Troll Farah Khan For Bashing Them

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Due
to
some
work
commitments,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
won't
be
hosting
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
this
time
and
filmmaker-choreographer
Farah
Khan
is
going
to
replace
her.
In
the
latest
promos,
Farah
is
seen
bashing
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta
for
their
behaviour
this
week.
Both
of
them
will
be
criticised
by
the
Om
Shanti
Om
helmer
for
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot
and
mocking
his
mental
state.
Farah
will
get
irked
with
Tina's
attitude
as
the
Uttaran
actress
tries
to
explain
her
side.
In
anger,
the
new
host
walks
out
as
Tina
wasn't
ready
to
listen
to
her.
Watch
the
promo
here:
However,
supporters
of
Priyanka
and
Tina
don't
agree
with
Farah's
point
of
view.
In
the
comments
section,
they're
questioning
the
Bigg
Boss
16
makers
for
roping
in
ex-contestant
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
as
Salman's
replacement.
According
to
them,
she
is
going
to
target
Priyanka
and
Tina
as
they
aren't
a
part
of
Sajid
Khan's
'mandali'.
Reacting
to
the
promo,
a
social
media
user
tweeted,
"Farah
mam
target
kar
Rahi
hai
unnecessary
or
badla
lene
or
mandali
ko
support
Karne
aai
hai
to
target
kar
rahi
hai."
Another
Twitter
user
wrote,
"Yes,
get
out.
last
week
Salmon
praised
her
for
her
attitude
and
u
have
a
problem!
They
didn't
bully
Shalin...
I
wish
you
knew
what
is
meant
by
bullying.
Big
Boss,
she
shouldn't
have
been
brought
to
host
the
show
as
her
brother
was
a
contestant
and
she
will
definitely
support
the
Mandali."
A
third
comment
read,
"Disgusting
Farah
khan
how
can
u
say
that
Pri
and
Tina
did
mistake
jab
Shalin
itna
acting
Kar
raha
tha
and
koi
nightmare
hone
wala
chugli
and
b*tching
kar
rha
hai
kya
hai
bolo...
N
dura
itna
bolta
hai
b*tching
kartha
hai
ap
ko
nahi
nikta
hai
na.
We
r
with
Priyanka"
Here
are
the
reactions:
THIS
WEEK'S
NOMINATED
CONTESTANTS
This
week,
a
total
of
four
contestants
got
nominated
for
eviction
-
Priyanka,
Shiv
Thakare,
Tina,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
this
time.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:30 [IST]