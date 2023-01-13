Bigg Boss 16: Simi Asks Salman How Will React To 'Moody' Girlfriend Like Tina Datta. He Says 'Agar Insaan...'

Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
How
will
Salman
Khan
react
to
a
'moody
girlfriend'
like
Tina
Datta?
Well,
we
are
not
asking
this
question.
It
was
Simi
Garewal,
who
questioned
the
Bollywood
superstar
about
his
reaction
if
he
had
a
'moody
girlfriend'
in
his
life.
Salman
Khan's
answer
to
the
particular
question
definitely
deserves
your
attention.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SALMAN
KHAN
REACTS
TO
'MOOD
GF'
LIKE
TINA
QUESTION
After
recreating
her
popular
segment
Rendezvous
with
Simi
Garewal
with
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates,
the
veteran
actress
turned
her
attention
towards
Salman
Khan.
She
asked
her
several
questions
related
to
the
show
and
his
professional
life.
Can
you
guess
what
the
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
said
when
she
asked
him
to
share
his
thoughts
of
having
a
'moody
partner'
like
Tina
Datta?
Well,
he
came
up
with
the
cutest
reply
and
it
will
melt
your
hearts.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Salman
Khan's
Reaction
On
Moody
GF
According
to
Bigg
Boss
Tak,
Simi
Garewal
questioned
Salman
Khan
how
he
would
deal
if
he
had
a
'moody
girlfriend'.
She
took
Tina
Datta's
name
while
asking
the
same
question.
The
Dabangg
star
said
that
one
can
improve
things
and
sort
out
the
issues
if
the
concerned
person
is
good.
"Everyone
is
moody.
Agar
insan
sahi
hai
toh
vo
ek
cheez
ko
improve
kiya
jaa
sakta
hai
sort
kar
sakte
hain," Salman
Khan
said
as
per
the
Twitter
handle.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Which
Actors
Salman
Khan
Will
Take
Along
With
Him?
Which
Bollywood
actors
Salman
Khan
will
take
along
with
him
if
he
is
sent
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house?
Any
guesses?
The
Bharat
star
said
that
he
would
like
to
take
Sanjay
Dutt,
Karisma
Kapoor,
Kareena
Kapoor,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Katrina
Kaif
along
with
him
in
the
BB
house
if
he
ever
participated
in
the
reality
show.
Interesting
answer
Bhaijaan.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Shalin-Tina
Questioned
Again
Veteran
journalist
Dibang
questioned
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
relationship,
calling
their
bond
as
'fake
and
plastic'.
While
Shalin
tried
to
justify
their
actions,
it
seemed
he
failed
to
give
a
proper
explanation.
A
promo
from
the
upcoming
episode
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
bond
has
already
become
the
talk
of
the
town,
setting
several
tongues
wagging.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WEEKEND
KA
VAAR:
WHAT
TO
EXPECT
On
a
related
note,
Salman
Khan
also
welcomed
two
special
guests
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
A
veteran
journalist
and
TV
producer
Sandiip
Sikcand
came
prepared
with
hard-hitting
questions
for
the
housemates.
On
a
related
note,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
MC
Stan,
Sreejita
De
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
have
been
nominated
this
week.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
contestant
will
get
evicted
from
the
reality
show
during
the
weekend.
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
telecast
next
month
on
Colors
channel
as
the
show
has
received
an
extension
of
four
months.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Salman
Khan's
reply
to
Simi
Garewal's
question
related
to
Tina
Datta?
