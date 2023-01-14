Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Sandiip Sikcand? Everything About The Guy Bashing Shalin & Tina In Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16: Sandiip Sikcand will be seen as a special guest in tonight’s (January 14) Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. While interacting with the housemates, he’ll be seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
is
only
a
few
weeks
away
from
its
grand
finale
now.
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
the
controversial
reality
show
witnessed
the
elimination
of
Sreejita
in
yesterday's
(January
14)
episode
of
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar.
This
time,
the
makers
chose
to
air
the
eviction
part
in
Friday's
episode,
because
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
are
going
to
be
full
of
interesting
twists
and
turn
for
the
viewers.
In
tonight's
(January
14)
episode,
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
will
bid
a
teary
goodbye
to
Abdu
Rozik,
who
is
among
the
most
loved
contestants
of
the
current
season.
Also,
well-known
personalities
Sandiip
Sikcand
and
Dibang
will
be
seen
as
guests
on
the
show.
As
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
both
of
them
will
be
seen
bashing
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
who
have
been
making
headlines
for
their
allegedly
'fake'
relationship
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Shalin
aur
Tina
se
puche
ghar
mein
aaye
mehmaano
ne
teekhe
sawaal.
🌶️
While
Dibang
is
a
popular
journalist,
wondering
who
is
the
other
guy
who
is
seen
bashing
Shalin
and
Tina
in
the
promo.
Dekha
dekha
saa
lag
raha
hai
na?
Well,
here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
him.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Who
Is
Sandiip
Sikcand?
Sandeep
Sikand,
who
has
now
changed
his
name's
spelling
to
Sandiip
Sikcand,
is
a
popular
producer,
writer,
and
director.
He
started
his
career
in
showbiz
by
starting
his
own
theater
company
called
Masquerade.
While
he
wished
to
be
an
actor,
he
joined
Ekta
Kapoor's
production
company
as
an
Associate
Creative
Head
and
was
promoted
to
Creative
Head
within
two
months.
After
the
success
of
Kahaani
Ghar
Ghar
Kii,
he
never
looked
back.
From
a
creative
head
to
becoming
a
creative
director,
producing
shows,
heading
a
channel,
and
trying
his
hands
at
acting,
Sandiip
Sikcand
has
done
it
all.
He's
know
for
producing
various
popular
TV
shows
including
Kahaan
Hum
Kahaan
Tum,
Mehendi
Hai
Rachne
Wali,
and
Bohot
Pyaar
Karte
Hai
among
others.
On
the
acting
front,
he's
best
known
for
playing
a
transgender
in
Emraan
Hashmi
and
Jacqueline
Fernandez's
Murder
2.
Sandiip
Sikcand
&
Bigg
Boss' Special
Connection
For
the
unversed,
Sandiip
Sikcand
was
the
Programming
Head
for
Sony
when
the
first
season
of
Bigg
Boss
premiered
in
2006.
Basically,
we
can
say
that
he
played
a
pivotal
role
in
introducing
the
controversial
reality
show
to
Indian
viewers.
Since
then,
he
has
been
a
regular
Bigg
Boss
viewer.
He's
active
on
social
media
and
often
shares
his
opinion
about
the
contestant
and
their
game.
Previously
too,
Sandeep
appeared
on
the
controversial
reality
show
as
a
guest.