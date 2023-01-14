Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Sandiip Sikcand? Everything About The Guy Bashing Shalin & Tina In Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16: Sandiip Sikcand will be seen as a special guest in tonight’s (January 14) Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. While interacting with the housemates, he’ll be seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is only a few weeks away from its grand finale now. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show witnessed the elimination of Sreejita in yesterday's (January 14) episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

This time, the makers chose to air the eviction part in Friday's episode, because the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are going to be full of interesting twists and turn for the viewers. In tonight's (January 14) episode, Bigg Boss 16 housemates will bid a teary goodbye to Abdu Rozik, who is among the most loved contestants of the current season.

Also, well-known personalities Sandiip Sikcand and Dibang will be seen as guests on the show. As shown in the latest promos, both of them will be seen bashing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta who have been making headlines for their allegedly 'fake' relationship inside the Bigg Boss house.

While Dibang is a popular journalist, wondering who is the other guy who is seen bashing Shalin and Tina in the promo. Dekha dekha saa lag raha hai na? Well, here's everything you need to know about him.

Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Sandiip Sikcand?

Sandeep Sikand, who has now changed his name's spelling to Sandiip Sikcand, is a popular producer, writer, and director. He started his career in showbiz by starting his own theater company called Masquerade. While he wished to be an actor, he joined Ekta Kapoor's production company as an Associate Creative Head and was promoted to Creative Head within two months.

After the success of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, he never looked back. From a creative head to becoming a creative director, producing shows, heading a channel, and trying his hands at acting, Sandiip Sikcand has done it all.

He's know for producing various popular TV shows including Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, and Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai among others. On the acting front, he's best known for playing a transgender in Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez's Murder 2.

Sandiip Sikcand & Bigg Boss' Special Connection

For the unversed, Sandiip Sikcand was the Programming Head for Sony when the first season of Bigg Boss premiered in 2006. Basically, we can say that he played a pivotal role in introducing the controversial reality show to Indian viewers.

Since then, he has been a regular Bigg Boss viewer. He's active on social media and often shares his opinion about the contestant and their game. Previously too, Sandeep appeared on the controversial reality show as a guest.