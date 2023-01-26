Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Replacing Salman To Eviction Twist, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg
Boss
16:
Another
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
is
around
the
corner
and
fans
are
already
looking
forward
to
watching
it.
The
upcoming
weekend
episodes
are
going
to
be
very
interesting
for
viewers
as
arch
rivals
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
have
been
continuously
locking
horns
this
week.
Interestingly,
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
will
be
absent
from
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
and
a
popular
celebrity
is
going
to
replace
him
as
host
this
time.
Also,
like
other
weekend
episodes,
the
makers
must
have
planned
several
exciting
things
for
viewers.
From
Farah
Khan
replacing
Salman
Khan
as
host
to
an
interesting
twist
in
the
elimination,
here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
the
upcoming
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes.
Not
Salman
Khan,
Farah
Khan
To
Host
WKV
Episodes
As
reported
earlier,
Bigg
Boss
16
got
extended
for
four
weeks
and
Salman
Khan
won't
be
able
to
host
the
show
for
two
weeks
due
to
his
work
commitments.
Hence,
Farah
Khan
will
be
seen
hosting
the
controversial
reality
show
this
week.
For
the
unversed,
she
replaced
Salman
several
times
as
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
host
in
the
past
too.
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Kriti
Sanon
To
Promote
Shehzada
This
week,
Bollywood
stars
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Kriti
Sanon
will
appear
on
Bigg
Boss
16
as
guests.
They
will
be
seen
promoting
their
much-awaited
film
Shehzada
on
the
reality
show.
Directed
by
Rohit
Shawan,
the
action-comedy
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
next
month,
on
February
10.
Anil
Kapoor
And
Mika
Singh
As
Guests
Besides
Kartik
and
Kriti,
two
other
celebrities
who
will
grace
the
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
are
Anil
Kapoor
and
Mika
Singh.
According
to
reports,
they
will
be
seen
promoting
their
upcoming
projects
on
the
show.
4
Strong
Contestants
Are
Nominated
This
Week
In
last
night's
(January
25)
episodes,
four
strong
contestants
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
-
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot,
and
Tina
Datta.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
one
of
them
will
bid
adieu
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
or
not.
Twist
In
Eviction
This
Week?
There
are
chances
that
the
Bigg
Boss
16
makers
might
introduce
a
twist
in
this
week's
elimination.
We're
saying
so
as
recent
reports
suggest
that
none
of
the
four
nominated
contestants
will
leave
the
show
as
all
of
them
are
strong
players.
However,
it's
not
yet
confirmed
and
we've
to
watch
the
episode
to
know
the
same.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!