Bigg Boss 16| Shiv Thakare's Dig At Priyanka Choudhary In Front Of Farah Khan-Anil Kapoor: Archana Ko Rula...

Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Expect
firecrackers
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
as
Farah
Khan
made
an
entry
as
the
new
host.
While
the
Bollywood
superstar
might
not
be
hosting
this
week,
the
drama
in
Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
taken
a
notch
higher.
Wondering
what
happened
As
Anil
Kapoor
and
Farah
Khan
entered
the
BB
16
house,
they
asked
the
contestants
to
name
the
person
who
is
the
manager
of
the
show.
The
two
celebrities
also
asked
the
housemates
to
reveal
whom
the
concerned
person
is
managing.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
maximum
contestants
took
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare.
As
expected,
Shiv
and
Priyanka
took
each
other's
name
during
the
segment.
What
caught
the
attention
of
the
fans
was
Shiv
Thakare's
dig
at
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
front
of
Farah
Khan
and
Anil
Kapoor.
He
took
a
jibe
at
the
Udaariyaan
actress
using
Archana
Gautam's
name.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
As
the
makers
extended
the
season
for
four
weeks,
Salman
Khan
could
not
allot
his
dates
for
the
shoot
of
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes.
The
production
house
and
Colors
channel
asked
Farah
Khan
to
host
the
special
segments
for
this
week.
Salman
Khan,
who
made
a
cameo
appearance
in
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone's
Pathaan,
will
host
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
will
take
place
on
February
12,
2023.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.