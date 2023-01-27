Bigg Boss 16| Shiv Thakare's Dig At Priyanka Choudhary In Front Of Farah Khan-Anil Kapoor: Archana Ko Rula...

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shiv Thakare took a dig at Priyanka Choudhary in front of Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan using Archana Gautam's name. It happened when the contestants had to share the name of the manager.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Expect firecrackers in the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show as Farah Khan made an entry as the new host. While the Bollywood superstar might not be hosting this week, the drama in Bigg Boss 16 has been taken a notch higher. Wondering what happened

As Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house, they asked the contestants to name the person who is the manager of the show. The two celebrities also asked the housemates to reveal whom the concerned person is managing. There's no prize for guessing that maximum contestants took Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare.

As expected, Shiv and Priyanka took each other's name during the segment. What caught the attention of the fans was Shiv Thakare's dig at Priyanka Choudhary in front of Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor. He took a jibe at the Udaariyaan actress using Archana Gautam's name.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

As the makers extended the season for four weeks, Salman Khan could not allot his dates for the shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The production house and Colors channel asked Farah Khan to host the special segments for this week.

Salman Khan, who made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, will host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, which will take place on February 12, 2023.

