    Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Saurish Sharma? Meet Astrologer Who Predicted About Priyanka-Ankit's Relationship Future

    Bigg Boss 16 update: Who is Saurish Sharma? Here's all you need to know about the astrologer who predicted Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship future. Here's what he said about the Udaariyaan on-screen coup
    Bigg Boss 16 update: Who is Saurish Sharma? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since the makers of Salman Khan's reality show released a new promo where the astrologer can be seen making a prediction about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's relationship. Saurish trended on Twitter after he predicted about the future of the Udaariyaan actress after he made an entry in the BB 16 house.

    What Saurish Sharma Said About Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta?

    Saurish Sharma, while talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, asked her to not waste time with Ankit Gupta. He claimed that the future of their relationship looks weak and hence, they shouldn't focus on it.

    "Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye," Saurish told Priyanka.

    How Priyanka REACTED To Saurish Sharma's Prediction?

    Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always maintained that they are very good friends and they cannot enter into a relationship. Despite their affirmations, fans have expressed their desire to see them together as a couple.

    Can you guess how Priyanka reacted when Saurish told her that her future with Ankit looks bleak? She quipped, "Aapne to hame tension de diya."

    Who Is Saurish Sharma? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 16 Astrologer

    Bigg Boss welcomed Saurish Sharma in the show, calling him a well-known visionary mentor and astrologer. He also predicted the future of Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

