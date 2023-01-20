Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Saurish Sharma? Meet Astrologer Who Predicted About Priyanka-Ankit's Relationship Future

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Who
is
Saurish
Sharma?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind
ever
since
the
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
released
a
new
promo
where
the
astrologer
can
be
seen
making
a
prediction
about
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary's
relationship.
Saurish
trended
on
Twitter
after
he
predicted
about
the
future
of
the
Udaariyaan
actress
after
he
made
an
entry
in
the
BB
16
house.
What
Saurish
Sharma
Said
About
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Ankit
Gupta?
Saurish
Sharma,
while
talking
to
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
asked
her
to
not
waste
time
with
Ankit
Gupta.
He
claimed
that
the
future
of
their
relationship
looks
weak
and
hence,
they
shouldn't
focus
on
it.
"Mujhe
aapka
aur
Ankit
ke
relationship
ka
future
acha
nahi
dikh
raha.
Time
waste
mat
kariye," Saurish
told
Priyanka.
How
Priyanka
REACTED
To
Saurish
Sharma's
Prediction?
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta
have
always
maintained
that
they
are
very
good
friends
and
they
cannot
enter
into
a
relationship.
Despite
their
affirmations,
fans
have
expressed
their
desire
to
see
them
together
as
a
couple.
Can
you
guess
how
Priyanka
reacted
when
Saurish
told
her
that
her
future
with
Ankit
looks
bleak?
She
quipped,
"Aapne
to
hame
tension
de
diya."
Who
Is
Saurish
Sharma?
All
You
Need
To
Know
About
Bigg
Boss
16
Astrologer
Bigg
Boss
welcomed
Saurish
Sharma
in
the
show,
calling
him
a
well-known
visionary
mentor
and
astrologer.
He
also
predicted
the
future
of
Archana
Gautam,
Tina
Datta
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.