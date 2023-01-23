Bigg Boss 16: Why Did Archana Gautam Shout, Was It Because Of Ghost? Fans Wonder After Promo Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam can be seen shouting in a new promo that was released by Colors channel. Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta asked her why she was scared in the BB 16 house. Here's how the fans reacted
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Why
Archana
Gautam
shouted?
Is
she
injured?
Did
she
get
afraid
because
of
a
cockroach
or
lizard?
Fans
have
wondering
about
the
same
ever
since
the
makers
released
a
new
promo
where
the
actress-politician
can
be
seen
shouting.
The
promo
went
viral
on
the
internet
in
no
time,
leaving
the
viewers
surprised.
Archana
Gautam
became
the
talk
of
the
town
as
she
shouted
at
the
top
of
her
voice,
making
the
other
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
worried
about
her.
Fans
couldn't
help
but
wonder
if
Archana
was
scared
after
seeing
a
lizard
or
cockroach.
From
a
ghost
to
an
insect,
the
netizens
started
naming
several
things
that
the
actress
might
have
seen
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Her
promo
sparked
a
meme
fest
on
Twitter,
making
everyone
wonder
what
happened
to
her.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
WHAT
WE
KNOW
The
finale
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
air
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023.
Salman
Khan
is
rumoured
to
be
not
hosting
the
show
for
the
next
weeks
because
of
prior
commitments.
Farah
Khan
and
Karan
Johar
might
step
into
his
shoes
for
each
week,
as
per
the
latest
buzz.
The
Bollywood
superstar,
who
will
be
next
seen
in
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
will
shoot
for
the
grand
finale
episode.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
will
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
during
the
finale
week.
Why
Archana
Gautam
shouted?
What
could
be
the
reason?
Do
you
think
Archana
can
emerge
as
the
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
We
hope
she
is
alright
as
the
promo
has
left
the
viewers
worried
about
the
actress.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.