Bigg Boss 16: Why Did Archana Gautam Shout, Was It Because Of Ghost? Fans Wonder After Promo Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam can be seen shouting in a new promo that was released by Colors channel. Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta asked her why she was scared in the BB 16 house. Here's how the fans reacted

Bigg Boss 16 update: Why Archana Gautam shouted? Is she injured? Did she get afraid because of a cockroach or lizard? Fans have wondering about the same ever since the makers released a new promo where the actress-politician can be seen shouting.

The promo went viral on the internet in no time, leaving the viewers surprised. Archana Gautam became the talk of the town as she shouted at the top of her voice, making the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants worried about her.

Fans couldn't help but wonder if Archana was scared after seeing a lizard or cockroach. From a ghost to an insect, the netizens started naming several things that the actress might have seen in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her promo sparked a meme fest on Twitter, making everyone wonder what happened to her.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHAT WE KNOW

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan is rumoured to be not hosting the show for the next weeks because of prior commitments. Farah Khan and Karan Johar might step into his shoes for each week, as per the latest buzz.

The Bollywood superstar, who will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will shoot for the grand finale episode. Speculations are rife that the makers will introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week.

Why Archana Gautam shouted? What could be the reason? Do you think Archana can emerge as the finalist of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat. We hope she is alright as the promo has left the viewers worried about the actress.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.