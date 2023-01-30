Will Smack Her Face: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Vs Archana Gautam! Bigg Boss 16 Fans Guess Reason Behind FIGHT
Bigg Boss 16 update: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia lost her cool at Archana Gautam, threatening to smack her face as she expressed her displeasure with her. What's the reason behind their massive fight in Salman Khan's show.
Bigg
Boss
16
Ticket
To
Finale:
Things
have
turned
heated
in
Salman
Khan's
show
as
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Archana
Gautam
locked
horns
with
each
other.
While
the
episode
is
yet
to
air
on
television,
the
promo
is
already
making
waves
on
social
media.
TV
buffs
are
curious
to
know
why
Nimrit
and
Archana
fought
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Archana
Gautam's
equation
took
a
turn
after
the
former
asked
the
actress-politician
to
wake
up
when
she
was
sleeping.
Archana
seemed
miffed
with
Nimrit,
who
is
the
captain
of
the
BB
16
house.
She
said
that
no
one
should
have
an
issue
if
she
is
sleeping
unless
the
buzzer
(kukruku)
is
pressed.
The
makers
have
released
a
new
promo
where
Nimrit
can
be
seen
lashing
out
at
Archana
Gautam,
threatening
to
smack
her
face.
What's
the
reason
behind
Nimrit
and
Archana's
fight?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Archana
Gautam
engaged
in
a
massive
war
of
words
following
which
the
former
shouted
at
the
top
of
the
words.
The
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actress
slammed
Archana,
saying
that
she
needs
to
check
her
language
and
behaviour
before
pointing
out
fingers
at
others.
"Pagal
ladki.
Aare
apni
language
dekh,
jaban
aur
harkat
dekh.
I
will
smack
her
face," Nimrit
said
as
she
attacked
Archana.
She
lost
her
calm,
charging
at
Gautam
after
she
mocked
her
and
asked
her
to
shout
more.
The
promo
from
the
show
has
set
several
tongues
wagging.
Why
Did
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam
FIGHT?
Fans
wondered
why
Archana
and
Nimrit
had
a
huge
fight
in
the
reality
show
that
the
other
contestants
had
to
control
them.
Nimrit
lost
her
calm
and
she
charged
at
Gautam,
making
the
netizens
wonder
the
reason
behind
her
anger.
"Did
Archana
pass
a
derogatory
comment
on
Nimrit?
Is
this
the
reason
behind
their
fight?," one
user
tweeted.
Another
fan
said,
"Archana
ke
efforts
fail
ho
gaye
nimrit
ko
apne
side
karne
ke
isliye
wahi
purani
poking
par
utar
aayi."
Many
viewers
said
that
they
would
not
take
sides
before
watching
the
episode
as
the
promos
are
misleading
at
times.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Tina
Datta
got
evicted
from
the
Shanivaar
Ka
Vaar
episode
and
now
all
eyes
are
on
the
upcoming
episodes
as
everyone
is
keen
to
which
contestants
will
get
nominated
this
week.
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
were
also
in
the
danger
zone
and
it
remains
to
be
seen
if
they
will
be
able
to
safeguard
themselves
from
elimination
or
not.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
is
the
current
captain
of
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
hence,
she
has
the
power
of
Ticket
to
Finale.
If
she
continues
to
retain
her
captaincy,
she
will
emerge
as
the
first
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
are
trying
their
best
to
remove
her
from
the
spot;
however,
they
have
been
facing
the
numbers
game
disadvantage.