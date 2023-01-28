Bigg Boss 16 | Popular EX Winner Wants Shiv Thakare To Win BB 16: 'Trophy Jeetna Hi Hai'

Bigg
Boss
16
Winner:
A
popular
ex
winner
has
extended
support
to
Shiv
Thakare
on
social
media,
stating
he
will
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
As
'Vijayi
Bhava
Shiv
Thakare' trended
on
Twitter,
the
reality
show
star
shared
his
thoughts
about
the
contestant
who
should
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
Can
you
guess
the
name
of
the
person
we
are
mentioning?
Well,
we
are
talking
about
Prince
Narula.
The
Bigg
Boss
9
winner
has
shared
a
post
on
his
official
Twitter
handle,
expressing
his
desire
to
see
Shiv
Thakare
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
PRINCE
NARULA
SUPPORTS
SHIV
THAKARE
Prince
Narula,
who
was
one
of
the
mentors
of
MTV
Roadies,
posted
two
tweets
for
Shiv
Thakare
on
Saturday
(January
28).
While
fans
trended
Shiv
Thakare
on
Twitter,
the
actor-model
tried
to
support
Shiv
through
social
media
platforms,
a
few
days
ahead
of
Bigg
Boss
16
finale.
Prince
Narula's
Tweet
For
Shiv
Thakare
Prince
Narula,
who
is
known
for
his
winning
streak
in
reality
shows,
made
it
clear
that
he
is
only
rooting
for
Shiv
Thakare.
The
Nach
Baliye
9
winner
said
that
Shiv
Thakare
has
to
lift
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
"Trophy
jeetna
hi
hai ShivThakare9 VIJAYI
BHAVA
SHIV
THAKARE," Prince
Narula
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Rannvijay
Singha's
Tweet
For
Shiv
Thakare
Rannvijay
Singha,
who
also
worked
with
Shiv
Thakare
in
MTV
Roadies
and
served
as
his
mentor,
shared
a
throwback
picture
with
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner.
He
tweeted, VIJAYI
BHAVA
SHIV
THAKARE #ShivThakare
#ShivIsTheBoss."
The
Shark
Tank
India
season
host
and
Shiv
can
be
seen
smiling
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera
in
the
picture
that
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination
Shiv
Thakare
was
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
He
was
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
Tina
Datta,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Tina
Datta
had
to
bid
adieu
to
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
after
staying
in
the
house
for
seventeen
weeks.
With
Tina
Datta's
eviction,
Bigg
Boss
16
has
got
its
top
seven
finalists
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
MC
Stan.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
makers
might
introduce
a
new
twist
in
the
finale
week
by
surprising
the
contestants
with
a
mid-week
eviction.
Salman
Khan
will
also
return
to
the
show
as
the
host
during
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Farah
Khan
replaced
him
as
a
host
during
this
Weekend
Kaa
Vaar
episode
as
the
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
actor
was
not
available
for
shoot.
Do
you
agree
with
Prince
Narula's
views?
Can
Shiv
Thakare
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
We
look
forward
to
reading
your
views
about
the
same.
Share
your
thoughts
by
dropping
a
tweet
@Filmibeat.
Watch
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16.