Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Reveals The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show; Watch

It
is
just
a
month
left
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
each
day
is
coming
with
an
interesting
twist
to
the
show.
In
what
came
as
a
shocking
turn,
this
weekend
three
contestants
bid
adieu
to
the
popular
reality
show.
We
are
talking
about
Sreejita
De,
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik.
To
note,
the
Uttaran
actress
was
eliminated
from
the
show
due
to
the
audience's
vote
while
Sajid
and
Abdu
had
to
leave
the
house
due
to
work
commitments.
Amid
this,
Abdu's
exit
has
left
everyone
heartbroken
and
the
housemates
and
the
audience
are
already
missing
him.
On
the
other
hand,
Abdu
has
been
all
gaga
over
his
journey
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
Post
his
exit,
Abdu
has
been
overwhelmed
with
the
love
coming
his
way
post
his
stint
on
the
popular
reality
show
and
stated
that
he
had
a
great
time
on
the
show.
When
Abdu
was
quizzed
about
who
will
win
the
show,
Abdu
was
quick
to
name
Shiv
Thakare.
He
also
stated
that
Shiv
and
MC
Stan
have
chances
to
make
it
to
the
finale.
However,
he
also
emphasised
that
the
audience
will
be
announcing
the
ultimate
winner
of
the
show.
To
note,
Abdu
had
earlier
hugged
everyone
while
bidding
adieu
to
the
BB
house
and
assured
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
that
they
are
playing
well
and
will
be
making
it
to
the
finale.
It
is
also
reported
that
as
Abdu
had
stated
for
almost
three
months
on
the
show,
he
had
apparently
earned
around
Rs
42-56
lakhs
for
his
stint
on
the
popular
reality
show.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Sajid
has
also
been
out
of
the
house,
the
filmmaker
had
a
reunion
with
Abdu
recently.
It
so
happened
that
Farah
Khan
had
invited
Abdu
for
a
special
burger
treat
where
in
Sajid
and
Abdu
were
seen
having
a
gala
time
together.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 19:00 [IST]