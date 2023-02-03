EXCLUSIVE! Shehzada Actor Akashdeep Sabir Wants Shiv Thakare As Bigg Boss 16 Winner: He Is The Son Of...
Bigg Boss 16 winner: Akashdeep Sabir, who will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, said that he wants Shiv Thakare to win Salman Khan's reality show. Read on to know what the Selfie actor said.
Actor
Akashdeep
Sabir
is
much
in
demand
these
days
as
an
actor,
all
thanks
to
his
acting
prowess.
Give
him
any
role
and
he
will
ace
it.
Considering
his
acting
chops,
filmmakers
are
keen
to
rope
him
for
their
projects.
The
talented
artist
will
be
seen
in
big
budgeted
films
like
Shehzada
and
Selfiee.
Can
you
which
show
is
Akashdeep's
favourite?
Well,
he
is
an
ardent
fan
of
Bigg
Boss,
which
is
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
AKASHDEEP
SABIR
WANTS
SHIV
THAKARE
TO
WIN
BIGG
BOSS
16
Akashdeep
Sabir,
while
talking
to
Filmibeat,
said
that
he
always
loved
watching
the
reality
show
and
has
enjoyed
Bigg
Boss
16
as
well.
He
maintained
that
he
loves
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
as
he
is
fond
how
Salman
Khan
guides
the
contestants
and
points
out
their
mistakes.
Akashdeep
revealed
his
favourite
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
stating
that
he
deserves
to
win
the
reality
show.
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
he
talked
about
Shiv
Thakare.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Akashdeep
Wants
Shiv
To
Win
Show
"I
am
a
Bigg
Boss
buff
and
have
not
missed
a
single
season
or
even
a
single
episode
ever.
I
love
Salman
Khan's
weekends.
He
is
a
super
anchor.
A
megastar
who
gets
into
the
minds
of
the
players
and
guides
them
through
to
the
finale.
This
year
I
would
want
Shiv
Thakare
to
win.
He
is
the
son
of
the
soil,
a
great
soul,
a
great
friend,
great
at
tasks,
great
captain....what
else
is
required
to
win?" Akashdeep
said.
Can
Shiv
Thakare
Win
Another
Show?
"But
all
he
has
till
now
is
the
title
of
the
Marathi
Bigg
Boss
winner
as
his
ticket
to
fame,
so
he
will
need
lots
of
votes
to
beat
Priyanka
Choudhary.
I
personally
dislike
Priyanka
and
think
she
is
faking
it.
She
is
manipulative,
egoistic,
talks
a
lot,
interferes
in
other
people's
issues
and
has
no
game
plan
or
contribution
to
the
show
hence
should
not
win," Akashdeep
Sabir
quipped.
Who
Will
Be
Top
5
Finalists
Of
Bigg
Boss
16?
Akashdeep
Sabir
praised
Abdu
Rozik,
calling
him
the
find
of
the
season.
He
also
revealed
the
name
of
the
top
five
finalists
whom
he
thinks
can
enter
the
finale.
"This
year
will
be
remembered
for
Abdu
Rozik.
What
a
find!
He
took
everyone's
hearts.
Tina
and
Shalin's
fake
love
angle
burst
and
then
their
game
plans
just
fell
apart.
Ankit
was
good
but
Priyanka
ruined
his
chances.
Gautam
started
off
well
but
later
went
into
a
shell
and
was
voted
out.
Mc
Stan
is
raw
and
refreshing.
Archana
Gautam
was
funny
but
is
disgusting
now.
Nimrit
has
evolved.
Sumbul
is
average
and
should
be
going
next,
followed
by
Shalin.
So,
my
final
five
will
be
Shiv,
Priyanka,
Nimrit,
Archana
and
Mc
Stan," Akashdeep
said.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
AKASHDEEP
SABIR?
On
the
professional
front,
the
actor
will
be
next
seen
in
Shehzada,
which
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
February
17,
2023.
The
action
drama
stars
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
lead
roles.
Akashdeep
Sabir
also
has
Selfiee,
which
features
Akshay
Kumar,
Emraan
Hashmi,
Diana
Penty
and
Nushrratt
Bharrucha.
Do
you
agree
with
Akashdeep
Sabir's
prediction
and
comments
about
the
Bigg
Boss
16
winner?
Can
Shiv
Thakare
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
