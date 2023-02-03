EXCLUSIVE! Shehzada Actor Akashdeep Sabir Wants Shiv Thakare As Bigg Boss 16 Winner: He Is The Son Of...

Bigg Boss 16 winner: Akashdeep Sabir, who will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, said that he wants Shiv Thakare to win Salman Khan's reality show. Read on to know what the Selfie actor said.

Actor Akashdeep Sabir is much in demand these days as an actor, all thanks to his acting prowess. Give him any role and he will ace it. Considering his acting chops, filmmakers are keen to rope him for their projects. The talented artist will be seen in big budgeted films like Shehzada and Selfiee. Can you which show is Akashdeep's favourite? Well, he is an ardent fan of Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

AKASHDEEP SABIR WANTS SHIV THAKARE TO WIN BIGG BOSS 16

Akashdeep Sabir, while talking to Filmibeat, said that he always loved watching the reality show and has enjoyed Bigg Boss 16 as well. He maintained that he loves Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he is fond how Salman Khan guides the contestants and points out their mistakes.

Akashdeep revealed his favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 16, stating that he deserves to win the reality show. There's no prize for guessing that he talked about Shiv Thakare.

Bigg Boss 16: Akashdeep Wants Shiv To Win Show "I am a Bigg Boss buff and have not missed a single season or even a single episode ever. I love Salman Khan's weekends. He is a super anchor. A megastar who gets into the minds of the players and guides them through to the finale. This year I would want Shiv Thakare to win. He is the son of the soil, a great soul, a great friend, great at tasks, great captain....what else is required to win?" Akashdeep said. Can Shiv Thakare Win Another Show? "But all he has till now is the title of the Marathi Bigg Boss winner as his ticket to fame, so he will need lots of votes to beat Priyanka Choudhary. I personally dislike Priyanka and think she is faking it. She is manipulative, egoistic, talks a lot, interferes in other people's issues and has no game plan or contribution to the show hence should not win," Akashdeep Sabir quipped. Who Will Be Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss 16? Akashdeep Sabir praised Abdu Rozik, calling him the find of the season. He also revealed the name of the top five finalists whom he thinks can enter the finale. "This year will be remembered for Abdu Rozik. What a find! He took everyone's hearts. Tina and Shalin's fake love angle burst and then their game plans just fell apart. Ankit was good but Priyanka ruined his chances. Gautam started off well but later went into a shell and was voted out. Mc Stan is raw and refreshing. Archana Gautam was funny but is disgusting now. Nimrit has evolved. Sumbul is average and should be going next, followed by Shalin. So, my final five will be Shiv, Priyanka, Nimrit, Archana and Mc Stan," Akashdeep said.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AKASHDEEP SABIR?

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Shehzada, which will hit the silver screens on February 17, 2023. The action drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Akashdeep Sabir also has Selfiee, which features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharrucha.

Do you agree with Akashdeep Sabir's prediction and comments about the Bigg Boss 16 winner? Can Shiv Thakare win Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

