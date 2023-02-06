Aare Yeh Ankit Ki Yaad...: Priyanka Choudhary Fans REACT To Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic, Explain Connection

Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy has a connection with Ankit Gupta, said the fans, who tweeted about it after the picture went viral on the internet. Priyanka Choudhary fans stated that she should lift the trophy on finale.

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: The makers of Salman Khan's reality show have finally unveiled the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 while releasing a new promo. The shiny trophy of BB 16 features a Unicorn and the iconic eye of Bigg Boss, giving it a different look. As soon as the picture of the trophy went viral, fans said that they were reminded of Ankit Gupta.

BIGG BOSS 16 WINNER TROPHY HAS A CONNECTION WITH ANKIT GUPTA?

Netizens claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary should lift the winner's trophy during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. They flooded Twitter with several posts as the photo of the glorious winner trophy surfaced on the internet after Shekhar Suman's Bigg Bulletin segment.

Twitter users even statd that the winner trophy of Bigg Boss 16 has a special connection with Ankit Gupta. Wondering what's the reason behind the connection. Grab a bowl of nachos and start the reading session.

Full Promo 💫#BiggBoss16 | #BB16pic.twitter.com/pxyP9evYhZ — 「𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬𝐬𝐒」 (enocint_boy) February 5, 2023 Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction Details The makers have confirmed that there will be a mid-week eviction and the fate of the contestants will be determined by the audience, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. The top six contestants are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam. However, one of them will soon get eliminated from the BB 16 house. Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Fans have found a connection with the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 and Ankit Gupta. Before we tell you about the connection, you need to have a look at the trophy which has Bigg Boss eye carved on it along golden horns of a Unicorn. The photo has been going viral on the internet. The unicorn belongs to PRIYANKIT.

Ankit was mocked to sleep under unicorn couch and now everyone is fighting for that unicorn..

Their first show has logo of unicorn and shekhar sir read Ankit's unicorn letter.

GHODA LUCKY HAI



JEET KI HAQDAR PRIYANKA

ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/mVdROzLcgk — 𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚 💭 || #priyankaforwin (shariya_nida) February 5, 2023 Ye Ghoda Lucky Hai...: Fans One user pointed out the connection with the Unicorn and Ankit Gupta, stating "The unicorn belongs to PRIYANKIT. Ankit was mocked to sleep under unicorn couch and now everyone is fighting for that unicorn..

Their first show has logo of unicorn and shekhar sir read Ankit's unicorn letter. GHODA LUCKY HAI." "trophy ka shape ghodha hai daamnnn...it belongs to only priyankit i am emotional, ankit ka eviction ki bharpaayi kar rahe hai," another user tweeted. Fans Explain Connection "Aree yeh to Ankit ki yaad dila di Ankit used to sit under the horse definitely this trophy will go to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary," one user tweeted. The "GHODA" is very symbolic, PriyAnkit basically owned that couch, memories & nostalgia. No wonder Ankit said, "GHODA" is very lucky, the trophy is coming home now," another fan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Salman Khan will make his return as a host on the finale episode, which will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023 at 9pm. The show will also be available for viewing on VOOT Select. Former contestants including Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Gautam Vig, Manya Singh, Sajid Khan are expected to attend the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

