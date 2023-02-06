Aare Yeh Ankit Ki Yaad...: Priyanka Choudhary Fans REACT To Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic, Explain Connection
Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy has a connection with Ankit Gupta, said the fans, who tweeted about it after the picture went viral on the internet. Priyanka Choudhary fans stated that she should lift the trophy on finale.
Bigg
Boss
16
Finale:
The
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
have
finally
unveiled
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
while
releasing
a
new
promo.
The
shiny
trophy
of
BB
16
features
a
Unicorn
and
the
iconic
eye
of
Bigg
Boss,
giving
it
a
different
look.
As
soon
as
the
picture
of
the
trophy
went
viral,
fans
said
that
they
were
reminded
of
Ankit
Gupta.
BIGG
BOSS
16
WINNER
TROPHY
HAS
A
CONNECTION
WITH
ANKIT
GUPTA?
Netizens
claimed
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
should
lift
the
winner's
trophy
during
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
They
flooded
Twitter
with
several
posts
as
the
photo
of
the
glorious
winner
trophy
surfaced
on
the
internet
after
Shekhar
Suman's
Bigg
Bulletin
segment.
Twitter
users
even
statd
that
the
winner
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
has
a
special
connection
with
Ankit
Gupta.
Wondering
what's
the
reason
behind
the
connection.
Grab
a
bowl
of
nachos
and
start
the
reading
session.
The
makers
have
confirmed
that
there
will
be
a
mid-week
eviction
and
the
fate
of
the
contestants
will
be
determined
by
the
audience,
who
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
The
top
six
contestants
are
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam.
However,
one
of
them
will
soon
get
eliminated
from
the
BB
16
house.
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner
Trophy
Fans
have
found
a
connection
with
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
Ankit
Gupta.
Before
we
tell
you
about
the
connection,
you
need
to
have
a
look
at
the
trophy
which
has
Bigg
Boss
eye
carved
on
it
along
golden
horns
of
a
Unicorn.
The
photo
has
been
going
viral
on
the
internet.
The
unicorn
belongs
to
PRIYANKIT.
Ankit
was
mocked
to
sleep
under
unicorn
couch
and
now
everyone
is
fighting
for
that
unicorn..
Their
first
show
has
logo
of
unicorn
and
shekhar
sir
read
Ankit's
unicorn
letter.
GHODA
LUCKY
HAI
One
user
pointed
out
the
connection
with
the
Unicorn
and
Ankit
Gupta,
stating
"The
unicorn
belongs
to
PRIYANKIT. Ankit
was
mocked
to
sleep
under
unicorn
couch
and
now
everyone
is
fighting
for
that
unicorn..
Their
first
show
has
logo
of
unicorn
and
shekhar
sir
read
Ankit's
unicorn
letter. GHODA
LUCKY
HAI."
"trophy
ka
shape
ghodha
hai
daamnnn...it
belongs
to
only
priyankit
i
am
emotional,
ankit
ka
eviction
ki
bharpaayi
kar
rahe
hai," another
user
tweeted.
Fans
Explain
Connection
"Aree
yeh
to
Ankit
ki
yaad
dila
di
Ankit
used
to
sit
under
the
horse
definitely
this
trophy
will
go
to
#PriyankaChaharChoudhary," one
user
tweeted.
The
"GHODA"
is
very
symbolic,
PriyAnkit
basically
owned
that
couch,
memories
&
nostalgia. No
wonder
Ankit
said,
"GHODA"
is
very
lucky,
the
trophy
is
coming
home
now,"
another
fan
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Salman
Khan
will
make
his
return
as
a
host
on
the
finale
episode,
which
will
air
on
Colors
channel
on
February
12,
2023
at
9pm.
The
show
will
also
be
available
for
viewing
on
VOOT
Select.
Former
contestants
including
Sreejita
De,
Tina
Datta,
Gori
Nagori,
Gautam
Vig,
Manya
Singh,
Sajid
Khan
are
expected
to
attend
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
fans'
tweets
about
Priyanka,
Ankit
and
the
Bigg
Boss
16
winner's
trophy?
Drop
a
tweet
@Filmibeat
and
share
your
thoughts
with
us.