BB16: Yogesh Choudhary Talks About Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta’s Wedding; Says ‘Mummy Ko Starting Se…’

Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
have
been
among
the
most
popular
jodis
on
the
small
screen.
After
winning
hearts
with
their
stint
on
Udaariyaan,
the
duo
made
headlines
with
their
sizzling
chemistry
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
And
while
Ankit
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
show,
he
is
often
seen
rooting
for
Priyanka
who
has
made
it
to
the
finale
week
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Interestingly,
the
duo
has
been
rumoured
to
be
dating
each
other
and
fans
have
been
eager
for
them
to
tie
the
knot
soon.
Amid
this,
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
has
opened
up
on
Ankit
and
Priyanka's
wedding.
During
a
recent
interview,
Yogesh
emphasised
that
Ankit
and
Priyanka
are
friends
as
of
now.
"Jab
tak
Priyanka
Di
Aur
Ankit
Ji
raazi
nahi
ho
jaisa
log
chahte
hain
vaise
ke
liye
tab
tak
mummy
papa
bhi
kya
bol
sakte
hain.
Baaki
mummy
ko
to
ankit
starting
se
bahut
pasand
hai.
Papa
ka
as
such
koi
view
nhi
hai
kyunki
papa
bolte
hain
ki
"Beta!
Jo
tu
bolegi
wahi
sahi
hai.
Tera
future
hai
tujhe
decide
karna
hai.
Tu
sahi
decide
karegi"".
Yogesh
also
asserted
that
his
family
wouldn't
have
any
objection
if
Priyanka
and
Ankit
decide
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
Meanwhile,
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
managed
to
make
it
to
top
6
along
with
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
MC
Stan
and
Archana
Gautam.
In
fact,
Ankit
had
also
shared
a
sweet
message
for
her
after
she
made
it
to
the
finale
week.
"Hey
Pari,
Congratulations
for
the
finale
week.
I
am
so
so
so
proud
of
you
the
way
you
performed
in
the
torture
task,
the
way
you
stood
your
ground
with
that
confident
smile
on
your
face.
I
am
so
proud,
it
was
a
treat
to
watch.
It
actually
felt
like
you
are
not
getting
tortured,
it
is
the
mandali
who
is
getting
tortured,"
he
added.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 17:16 [IST]