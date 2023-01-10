Newly Married Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return To TV With Ekta Kapoor's Next? What We Know
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reportedly been approached for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show, which will air on Zee TV. The Saathiya actress has not made any official announcement about her new show.
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
got
married
to
Shahnawaz
Sheikh.
The
TV
diva
surprised
her
fans
when
she
announced
her
wedding
on
social
media.
Unlike
other
celebrities,
Devoleena
had
kept
the
news
about
her
relationship
under
wraps.
While
gossip
mills
linked
her
with
Saathiya
co-star
Vishal
Singh,
the
actress
always
refrained
from
reacting
on
the
rumours.
Devoleena
might
be
missing
from
the
small
screen
since
a
long
time
but
if
things
go
well,
she
might
make
a
roaring
comeback
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
DEVOLEENA
BHATTACHARJEE'S
COMEBACK
TO
TV
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Ekta
Kapoor
is
all
set
to
launch
a
new
show
on
Zee
TV.
The
TV
Czarina
is
already
producing
Kundali
Bhagya,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Bhagyalakshmi
for
the
leading
channel.
If
things
go
as
planned,
her
new
show
will
soon
hit
the
airwaves.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Ekta
Kapoor
has
approached
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee
for
her
new
show.
There's
no
official
confirmation
from
either
Ekta
or
Devoleena's
side
about
the
rumours
floating
on
the
internet.
Interestingly,
Debettama
Saha
is
also
said
to
have
been
approached
from
the
show,
which
is
under
pre-production.
The
actress
is
well
known
for
her
role
in
Shaurya
Aur
Suhani,
which
is
a
remake
of
Bengali
drama
Mohor.
Are
you
excited
to
see
Devoleena
make
a
return
to
the
fiction
space?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
