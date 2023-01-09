‘Pray For Her…’ Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour; See Heartbreaking Video From Hospital
After coming out of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house, Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her cancer survivor mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with brain tumour. Taking to social media, she shared a heartbreaking video from the
Entertainment
queen
Rakhi
Sawant,
who
won
several
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4,
exited
the
show
last
night
after
its
grand
finale.
She
walked
away
with
the
money
suitcase
worth
Rs
9
lakh.
While
fans
were
expecting
her
to
enjoy
this
phase,
she
shocked
everyone
with
her
first
social
media
post
after
the
reality
show.
Taking
to
Instagram,
Rakhi
posted
a
video
and
revealed
that
her
cancer
survivor
mother
Jaya
Sawant
has
been
diagnosed
with
brain
tumour.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Rakhi
gets
emotional
as
her
mother
is
seen
lying
on
a
hospital
bed.
According
to
reports,
her
mother
is
in
critical
condition.
RAKHI
SAWANT
MOTHER
DIAGNOSED
WITH
BRAIN
TUMOUR
&
CANCER
In
the
video,
Rakhi
is
asking
her
fans
to
pray
for
her
mother.
In
the
caption,
she
wrote,
"Mom
is
in
hospital.
She
is
not
well
pray
for
her."
Rakhi
is
seen
sobbing
and
requesting
fans
to
pray
for
her
mother
in
the
video.
Adil
Khan
Durrani,
the
Main
Hoon
Na
actress'
boyfriend,
can
be
seen
sitting
next
to
her
and
supporting
her.
Rakesh,
Rakhi's
brother,
is
seen
telling
her
about
her
mother's
condition.
Industry
friends
and
fans
of
Rakhi
Sawant
are
praying
for
her
mother's
quick
recovery
after
her
video
went
viral
on
social
media.
Reacting
to
it,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Mene
apne
bhai
ko
Cancer
mai
khoya
h,
god
aapki
mom
ko
theek
kare
dua
h."
Another
social
media
user
commented,
"Inshallah
she
will
be
get
well
soon
rakhi,
we
are
all
praying
for
her."
A
third
comment
read,
"She
will
be
fine
just
be
positive.
I
will
pray
for
her."
Well,
just
like
her
fans
and
well-wishers,
even
we
are
playing
for
the
speedy
recovery
of
Rakhi
Sawant's
mother.