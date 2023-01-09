‘Pray For Her…’ Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour; See Heartbreaking Video From Hospital

After coming out of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house, Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her cancer survivor mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with brain tumour. Taking to social media, she shared a heartbreaking video from the

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant, who won several hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, exited the show last night after its grand finale. She walked away with the money suitcase worth Rs 9 lakh. While fans were expecting her to enjoy this phase, she shocked everyone with her first social media post after the reality show.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi posted a video and revealed that her cancer survivor mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with brain tumour. Yes, you read that right! Rakhi gets emotional as her mother is seen lying on a hospital bed. According to reports, her mother is in critical condition.

RAKHI SAWANT MOTHER DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOUR & CANCER

In the video, Rakhi is asking her fans to pray for her mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her."

Rakhi is seen sobbing and requesting fans to pray for her mother in the video. Adil Khan Durrani, the Main Hoon Na actress' boyfriend, can be seen sitting next to her and supporting her. Rakesh, Rakhi's brother, is seen telling her about her mother's condition.

RAKHI SAWANT'S MOTHER IN ICcU

According to reports, Jaya Sawant is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, and is currently in ICCU.

In the video, a doctor is overheard stating that cancer has spread throughout her lungs and she is at an advanced stage. Rakhi is extremely concerned for her mother's well-being.

Industry friends and fans of Rakhi Sawant are praying for her mother's quick recovery after her video went viral on social media. Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Mene apne bhai ko Cancer mai khoya h, god aapki mom ko theek kare dua h."

Another social media user commented, "Inshallah she will be get well soon rakhi, we are all praying for her."

A third comment read, "She will be fine just be positive. I will pray for her."

Well, just like her fans and well-wishers, even we are playing for the speedy recovery of Rakhi Sawant's mother.