Rakhi Sawant Gets Married For The Second Time, Ties The Knot With BF Adil Secretly; PICS GO VIRAL

Entertainment
queen
Rakhi
Sawant,
who
recently
came
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
4
house,
has
surprised
her
fans
once
again
by
getting
married
to
boyfriend
Adil
Durrani
secretly.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
the
ongoing
reports,
Rakhi
and
Adil
got
married
in
a
court
marriage
and
several
pictures
from
their
wedding
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
The
couple
recently
got
married
in
private,
keeping
it
a
secret
from
fans.
PICS
FROM
RAKHI-ADIL'S
COURT
MARRIAGE
GOING
VIRAL
Their
wedding
photos
quickly
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Rakhi
and
Adil
can
be
seen
in
the
photos
with
garlands
around
their
necks.
Rakhi
is
seen
posing
in
a
white
and
pink
sharara,
giving
her
look
a
bridal
touch
with
a
scarf
over
her
head.
Adil,
on
the
other
hand,
opted
for
denim
trousers
and
a
black
shirt.
In
another
picture,
the
duo
is
seen
signing
their
marriage
licence.
The
photos
from
Rakhi
and
Adil's
wedding
surprised
their
well-wishers.
Some
admirers
even
congratulated
the
Bigg
Boss
veteran
on
the
news
of
her
nuptials.
However,
the
couple
is
yet
to
make
an
official
announcement.
RAKHI'S
MOTHER
DIAGNOSED
WITH
BRAIN
TUMOUR
Recently,
Rakhi
won
hearts
with
her
stint
in
the
fourth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
and
walked
out
with
the
money
suitcase
worth
Rs
9
lakh
in
the
finale.
On
the
very
next
day,
she
shocked
her
fans
by
revealing
that
her
mother
Jaya
Sawant
has
been
diagnosed
with
brain
tumour
and
is
currently
fighting
for
her
life.
Rakhi
posted
a
video
on
her
Instagram
account
in
which
she's
seen
in
a
hospital
with
her
mother.
According
to
reports,
her
mother
is
in
a
critical
condition
and
Rakhi
is
seen
getting
emotional.
We're
assuming
that
the
couple
chose
to
get
married
on
such
a
short
notice
for
her
sake.
However,
Rakhi
and
Adil's
official
statement
is
still
awaited.
RAKHI'S
FIRST
MARRIAGE
&
DIVORCE
Amid
rumours
of
her
secret
wedding,
Rakhi
had
confirmed
getting
hitched
to
NRI
businessman
Ritesh.
Last
year,
they
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
as
wild
card
participants
together.
However,
after
coming
out
of
the
reality
show,
they
announced
their
separation
earlier
this
year.
Later,
Rakhi
revealed
that
she's
now
dating
Adil,
a
businessman
by
profession.
After
being
together
for
a
few
months,
they
are
finally
married
now.
Heartiest
congratulations
to
them.