Recently Seen in Bigg Boss 16 As Guest, Comedian Bharti Singh's Educational Qualifications Will Surprise You

Comedian
Bharti
Singh
made
her
TV
debut
with
The
Great
Indian
Laughter
Challenge
in
2008
as
a
contestant
and
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career.
She
was
the
second
runner-up
of
the
popular
stand-up
comedy
show
and
has
now
established
herself
among
the
biggest
comedians
in
India.
After
The
Great
Indian
Laughter
Challenge,
she
went
on
to
act
and
participate
in
many
popular
comedy
shows
including
Comedy
Circus
(multiple
seasons),
FIR,
Gangs
of
Haseepur,
Comedy
Classes,
Comedy
Nights
Bachao,
and
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
among
others.
Besides
being
a
comedian,
Bharti
is
also
among
the
most
popular
hosts
currently.
Some
of
the
shows
hosted
by
her
include
The
Khatra
Khatra
Show
(debut
production
venture
with
husband
Haarsh
Limbhachiyaa),
Hunarbaaz:
Desh
Ki
Shaan,
Dance
Deewane,
India's
Best
Dancer,
and
India's
Got
Talent.
While
she
has
become
a
household
name,
do
you
know
how
much
the
comedian
has
studied?
Let's
look
at
the
educational
qualifications
of
Bharti
Singh,
who
was
recently
seen
in
the
latest
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
of
with
Salman
Khan
and
hubby
Haarsh.
Bharti
Singh’s
Schooling
Bharti
Singh
struggled
a
lot
to
make
a
name
for
herself
in
the
industry.
However,
she
made
sure
to
complete
her
education.
According
to
reports,
the
comedian
completed
her
schooling
at
a
government
school
in
Amritsar,
Punjab.
Bharti
Singh’s
College
&
Graduation
After
school,
Bharti
got
admission
to
BBK
DAV
College
for
Women,
Punjab
where
she
earned
a
graduate
degree
in
Bachelor
of
Arts.
Bharti
Singh
Has
A
Master’s
Degree
That's
not
all!
She
then
continued
her
study
and
completed
post-graduation
in
History
from
Punjab
Technical
University,
Punjab.
Marriage
&
Motherhood
Bharti,
who
has
now
established
herself
among
the
highest-paid
comedians
in
India,
is
happily
married
to
writer
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa.
After
dating
each
other
for
several
years,
the
couple
got
married
in
a
grand
ceremony
in
December
2017.
On
April
3,
2022,
they
welcomed
their
son
Lakshay
aka
Gola.
Bharti
Singh
Net
Worth
According
to
reports,
the
net
worth
of
Bharti
Singh
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
22-25
crore.
Well,
that's
huge!
Don't
you
agree?