Recently Seen in Bigg Boss 16 As Guest, Comedian Bharti Singh's Educational Qualifications Will Surprise You

Bharti Singh is counted among the most popular comedians in the country. However, do you know how much she has studied? No? Check details here.

Comedian Bharti Singh made her TV debut with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 as a contestant and has come a long way in her career. She was the second runner-up of the popular stand-up comedy show and has now established herself among the biggest comedians in India.

After The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, she went on to act and participate in many popular comedy shows including Comedy Circus (multiple seasons), FIR, Gangs of Haseepur, Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

Besides being a comedian, Bharti is also among the most popular hosts currently. Some of the shows hosted by her include The Khatra Khatra Show (debut production venture with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa), Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Dance Deewane, India's Best Dancer, and India's Got Talent.

While she has become a household name, do you know how much the comedian has studied? Let's look at the educational qualifications of Bharti Singh, who was recently seen in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of with Salman Khan and hubby Haarsh.

