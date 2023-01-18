C-section Ke Baad Itni...: Fans React As Debina Bonnerjee Starts 'Heavy Exercises' 2 Months After Baby's Birth

Debina
Bonnerjee
and
Gurmeet
Choudhary
are
on
cloud
nine
ever
since
they
became
parents.
Last
year
was
quite
special
for
the
popular
TV
couple
as
they
welcomed
their
two
daughters.
Debina,
who
has
been
documenting
her
pregnancy
journey
through
her
YouTube
vlogs,
shared
a
new
video
to
inform
her
fans
that
she
has
started
exercising
two
months
after
her
daughter's
birth.
Debina
Bonnerjee
and
Gurmeet
Choudhary
welcomed
their
first
daughter
after
over
10
years
of
marriage
on
April
3,
2022.
They
have
named
her
Lianna
Choudhary.
Adorable
name,
isn't
it?
The
two
lovebirds,
who
were
blessed
with
a
second
child
in
November
2022,
have
opted
for
the
cutest
name
for
her-
Divisha.
Earlier
this
month,
they
announced
her
name
while
sharing
a
cute
snap
from
their
vacation
diaries
on
Instagram.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 19:55 [IST]