C-section Ke Baad Itni...: Fans React As Debina Bonnerjee Starts 'Heavy Exercises' 2 Months After Baby's Birth

Debina Bonnerjee's exercise video left the fans concerned about her health as they asked her to not perform heavy exercise two months after the delivery of her baby girl. Here's how the netizens reacted to her video!

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on cloud nine ever since they became parents. Last year was quite special for the popular TV couple as they welcomed their two daughters. Debina, who has been documenting her pregnancy journey through her YouTube vlogs, shared a new video to inform her fans that she has started exercising two months after her daughter's birth.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first daughter after over 10 years of marriage on April 3, 2022. They have named her Lianna Choudhary. Adorable name, isn't it?

The two lovebirds, who were blessed with a second child in November 2022, have opted for the cutest name for her- Divisha. Earlier this month, they announced her name while sharing a cute snap from their vacation diaries on Instagram.