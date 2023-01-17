Did Salman Khan Save Rakhi Sawant's Marriage With Adil Durrani? Here's What Happened

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi said that her "bhai," Salman Khan, called Adil when the latter refused to accept her as his wife.

Days after denying marriage to Rakhi Sawant, her husband, businessman Adil Durrani, has finally accepted the actress as his wife. Sharing a photo on his social media account, Adil wrote, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)." Rakhi, who was over the moon with the development, commented on the post saying, "Thanks Jaan lots of love."

Later, on Monday, the couple met paparazzi and interacted with them, where Rakhi claimed that it was her brother Salman Khan who saved her marriage. The newlyweds went on to reveal that Khan had called them and asked her husband, businessman Adil Khan Durrani, to accept their marriage. During the same conversation, Adil said that there was a situation and he needed time to sort it out.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rakhi said that her "bhai," Salman Khan, called Adil when the latter refused to accept her as his wife. Further, she added that the superstar tried to know what was wrong as several reports cited trouble in their marriage. Pointing towards Adil, the Bigg Boss veteran said, "woh mere bhai hai, ye unka jija hai, damad hai."

Following this, Adil revealed that Salman spoke to him over the phone and said, "He just told me to accept it. Agar karna hai toh accept kar warna deny kar, jo bhi hai sach face kar." On being asked if there was any pressure, Adil said that there was none, and he decided to go with what happened and the truth. Watch the video here:

Last week, after multiple pictures of Rakhi and Adil's wedding went viral on social media, the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph of her wedding with Adil, which showed that they got married in May 2022. When there was no confirmation from Adil's side, the actress was spotted by paparazzi in a devastated state and crying.

Until recently, Adil told ETimes, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." When asked if his family had any issue with his marriage to Rakhi, he said it would take some time. Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh Raj and later claimed that the marriage was illegal because Ritesh did not divorce his first wife and had a child.