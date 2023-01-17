Did Salman Khan Save Rakhi Sawant's Marriage With Adil Durrani? Here's What Happened

Days
after
denying
marriage
to
Rakhi
Sawant,
her
husband,
businessman
Adil
Durrani,
has
finally
accepted
the
actress
as
his
wife.
Sharing
a
photo
on
his
social
media
account,
Adil
wrote,
"So
here's
an
announcement
finally,
I
never
said
I
am
not
married
to
you,
Rakhi.
Just
had
to
handle
a
few
things
so
had
to
be
quiet,
happy
married
life
to
us
Rakhi
(pappudi)."
Rakhi,
who
was
over
the
moon
with
the
development,
commented
on
the
post
saying,
"Thanks
Jaan
lots
of
love."
Later,
on
Monday,
the
couple
met
paparazzi
and
interacted
with
them,
where
Rakhi
claimed
that
it
was
her
brother
Salman
Khan
who
saved
her
marriage.
The
newlyweds
went
on
to
reveal
that
Khan
had
called
them
and
asked
her
husband,
businessman
Adil
Khan
Durrani,
to
accept
their
marriage.
During
the
same
conversation,
Adil
said
that
there
was
a
situation
and
he
needed
time
to
sort
it
out.
In
a
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account,
Rakhi
said
that
her
"bhai," Salman
Khan,
called
Adil
when
the
latter
refused
to
accept
her
as
his
wife.
Further,
she
added
that
the
superstar
tried
to
know
what
was
wrong
as
several
reports
cited
trouble
in
their
marriage.
Pointing
towards
Adil,
the
Bigg
Boss
veteran
said,
"woh
mere
bhai
hai,
ye
unka
jija
hai,
damad
hai."
Following
this,
Adil
revealed
that
Salman
spoke
to
him
over
the
phone
and
said,
"He
just
told
me
to
accept
it.
Agar
karna
hai
toh
accept
kar
warna
deny
kar,
jo
bhi
hai
sach
face
kar."
On
being
asked
if
there
was
any
pressure,
Adil
said
that
there
was
none,
and
he
decided
to
go
with
what
happened
and
the
truth.
Watch
the
video
here:
Last
week,
after
multiple
pictures
of
Rakhi
and
Adil's
wedding
went
viral
on
social
media,
the
actress
took
to
Instagram
and
uploaded
a
photograph
of
her
wedding
with
Adil,
which
showed
that
they
got
married
in
May
2022.
When
there
was
no
confirmation
from
Adil's
side,
the
actress
was
spotted
by
paparazzi
in
a
devastated
state
and
crying.
Until
recently,
Adil
told
ETimes,
"Well,
yes,
Rakhi
and
I
are
married.
We
are
living
together
and
happy."
When
asked
if
his
family
had
any
issue
with
his
marriage
to
Rakhi,
he
said
it
would
take
some
time.
Rakhi
was
previously
married
to
Ritesh
Raj
and
later
claimed
that
the
marriage
was
illegal
because
Ritesh
did
not
divorce
his
first
wife
and
had
a
child.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:42 [IST]