Dipika Kakar To Gauahar Khan: 5 Actresses Who Are Set To Welcome Their First Child This Year

Actress-model
Gaelyn
Mendonca,
who
is
best
known
for
hosting
MTV
Roadies
Rising
and
MTV
Hustle,
welcomed
her
first
child
with
husband
Sheehan
Furtado
on
January
22.
Taking
to
social
media,
she
shared
the
good
news
with
her
followers
that
they
are
now
parents
to
a
baby
girl.
While
she
became
the
first
celebrity
to
embrace
motherhood
in
2023,
several
other
actresses
too
are
set
to
welcome
their
first
child
this
year.
From
Sasural
Simar
Ka
star
Dipika
Kakar
to
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
Gauahar
Khan,
let's
look
at
the
list
of
female
celebrities
who
are
excited
to
welcome
their
little
munchkin
in
2023.
Dipika
Kakar
Best
known
for
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
hit
Colors
show
Sasural
Simar
Ka,
Dipika
Kakar
recently
announced
that
she's
expecting
her
first
child
with
husband
Shoaib
Ibrahim.
Taking
to
social
media,
she
posted
an
adorable
photo
and
wrote,
"very
Moment
will
be
Cherished
when
your
footsteps
will
join
ours.
Yessss
We
are
Expecting
Our
First
Child!!
Going
to
Embrace
Parenthood
Soon
(heart
emojis)
Aapki
dher
saari
duaon
aur
pyaar
ki
zaroorat
hai
for
our
little
one."
Gauahar
Khan
Film
and
TV
star
Gauahar
Khan,
who
became
a
household
name
after
winning
Bigg
Boss
7,
announced
her
pregnancy
last
month.
She
got
married
to
social
media
influencer
Zaid
Darbar
in
December
2020
and
they're
in
a
happy
space
since
then.
Neha
Marda
TV
star
Neha
Marda,
best
known
for
shows
like
Colors
TV's
Balika
Vadhu
and
ZEE
TV's
Doli
Armaano
Ki,
is
all
set
to
welcome
her
first
child
with
hubby
Ayushman
Agrawal
this
year.
The
couple
exchanged
wedding
vows
in
2012
in
an
arranged
marriage
and
are
looking
forward
to
becoming
parents
after
10
years
of
getting
hitched.
Tanvi
Thakkar
Currently
seen
essaying
the
role
of
Shivani
Bua
in
Ayesha
Singh
and
Neil
Bhatt's
hit
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
actress
Tanvi
Thakkar
announced
her
pregnancy
on
New
Year
2023.
She
is
happily
married
to
actor
Aditya
Kapadia.
Shrashti
Maheshwari
The
TV
actress,
who
rose
to
fame
after
essaying
the
negative
role
of
Anita
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show
Pandya
Store,
is
excited
to
welcome
her
first
child
with
husband
Karan
Vaidya,
who
is
a
tech
engineer
by
profession.
Earlier
this
month,
she
took
to
social
media
and
shared
the
good
news
with
fans.