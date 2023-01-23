Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar Reveals How Hubby Shoaib Supported Her When She Suffered Miscarriage: Mujhe Yaad...

Dipika
Kakar
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
they
confirmed
that
they
are
expecting
their
first
child
together.
The
popular
TV
couple
shared
the
news
about
her
pregnancy
in
style
by
posting
a
cute
picture
on
social
media,
leaving
everyone
awestruck.
ShoaiKa,
as
fondly
called
by
fans,
had
kept
the
news
of
her
pregnancy
under
wraps
as
they
wanted
to
reveal
it
at
the
right
time.
In
their
YouTube
vlog,
Shoaib
Ibrahim
and
Dipika
Kakar
spoke
about
the
time
when
she
suffered
a
miscarriage.
The
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
actor
revealed
that
his
wife
had
a
miscarriage
when
she
was
6-week
pregnant
in
February
2022
and
they
were
in
pain.
He
added
that
their
doctor
and
family
members
had
advised
them
to
reveal
that
she
is
pregnant
at
the
right
time.
Dipika
Kakar,
who
is
fondly
known
for
playing
the
role
of
Simar
in
Sasural
Simar
Ka,
opened
about
how
her
husband
supported
her
when
she
suffered
a
miscarriage.
She
credited
him
for
taking
care
of
her,
revealing
how
he
reacted
when
they
were
going
through
a
tough
phase.
Dipika
Kakar
Reveals
Shoaib
Didn't
Cry
During
Her
Miscarriage
&
Stayed
Strong
The
Kahaan
Hum
Kahaan
Tum
actress
praised
Shoaib
Ibrahim
for
being
her
pillar
of
support,
stating
that
he
didn't
cry
and
stayed
strong
as
he
only
wished
to
take
away
the
pain
from
her
when
she
suffered
a
miscarriage.
"As
a
couple,
just
stand
strong.
Yaha
pe
husband
ka
bahut
important
role
hai,
wife
ko
ache
se
support
karne
ke
liye.
Shoaib
mere
saath
itne
supportive
the
ki
mujhe
ye
bhi
nahi
yaad
ki
vo
thoda
sa
roye
ya
mayushi
dikhayi," Dipika
said
in
her
vlog.
Unka
Pura...:
Dipika
Kakar
On
Shoaib's
Reaction
On
Her
Miscarriage
Dipika
further
said
that
Shoaib's
entire
focus
on
on
taking
care
of
me
and
ensuring
that
I
am
not
affected
by
the
miscarriage.
"Unka
pura
focus
shift
hogya
ki
Dipika
ko
sambhalo,
usko
kisi
cheeze
ke
effect
nahi
hona
chahiye.
He
was
there
with
me
throughout,
becoming
my
support
system.
Hum
apni
khushi
celebrate
ke
liye
bhi
thoda
apprehensive
the," the
actress
said.
Dipika
Kakar
On
Complications
In
First
Trimester
Of
Pregnancy
Dipika
also
revealed
the
complications
during
her
first
trimester
of
pregnancy,
stating
that
she
suffered
from
spotting.
The
doctor
advised
her
to
take
rest
and
she
followed
all
the
precautions.
When
the
spotting
increased,
she
consulted
her
doctor
again
and
went
to
meet
her
for
a
scan.
Revealing
that
she
has
recovered
now,
she
added,
"We
learnt
from
the
scan
that
there
was
a
small
bleed.
It
was
harmful
as
the
baby
is
very
tiny
during
that
stage
and
the
bleed
was
bigger
than
the
foetus."
DIPIKA,
SHOAIB
TO
WELCOME
FIRST
CHILD
AFTER
5
YEARS
OF
MARRIAGE
The
two
lovebirds,
who
tied
the
knot
in
February
2018,
will
become
parents
after
five
years
of
marriage
later
this
year.
They
are
quite
excited
to
welcome
a
little
member
in
their
family.
On
the
professional
front,
Dipika
Kakar
was
last
seen
on
the
small
screen
in
Sasural
Simar
Ka
2.
She
reprised
her
role
of
Simar
for
a
short
time,
setting
the
flow
of
the
story.
The
Bigg
Boss
12
winner
has
transitioned
into
a
YouTuber,
taking
some
time
off
from
acting
assignments.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
Dipika
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim.