Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakkar Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Post; Says ‘Life Ka Sabse Khoobsurat Phase Hai’

It's
been
a
while
since
there
were
rumours
about
Dipika
Kakar's
pregnancy.
The
social
media
has
been
abuzz
with
posts
speculating
that
Dipika
and
Shoaib
Ibrahim
are
expecting
their
first
child.
While
the
Sasural
Simar
Ka
couple
have
been
keeping
things
under
the
wrap,
Shoaib
Ibrahim
has
finally
put
all
the
rumours
to
rest
and
confirmed
that
Dipika
Kakar
is
pregnant
with
their
first
child.
He
made
the
announcement
on
social
media
as
he
shared
a
cute
pic
with
the
mom
to
be.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
account,
Shoaib
shared
a
pic
of
himself
with
Dipika
wherein
the
duo
was
twinning
in
white.
The
pic
was
clicked
from
the
back
and
Shoaib
and
Dipika
were
wearing
white
caps
with
the
message
'Dad
to
be'
and
'Mom
to
be'
written
on
it
respectively.
In
the
caption,
Shoaib
called
it
the
beautiful
phase
of
his
life
as
he
opened
up
about
embracing
parenthood.
He
wrote,
"Sharing
this
news
with
you
all
with
our
hearts
full
of
Gratitude,
Happiness,
Excitement
and
Also
nervousness.
Humari
life
ka
ye
Sabse
khoobsurat
phase
hai...Yessss
We
are
Expecting
Our
First
Child!!
Going
to
Embrace
Parenthood
Soon.
#alhamdulillah.
Aapki
dher
saari
duaon
aur
pyaar
ki
zaroorat
hai
for
our
little
one.
#shoaika
#parentstobe
#allahkashukar" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Check
out
Shoaib
Ibrahim
and
Dipika
Kakar's
Pregnancy
Announcement:
Soon,
Charu
Asopa
took
to
the
comment
section
and
sent
best
wishes
to
the
parents
to
be.
She
wrote,
"Congratulations" along
with
a
heart
emoticon.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shoaib
and
Dipika
had
met
on
the
sets
of
Sasural
Simar
Ka
and
found
love
in
each
other.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
February
2018
and
have
been
sharing
beautiful
glimpses
of
their
personal
life
on
social
media
ever
since.
To
note,
this
happened
to
be
Dipika's
second
marriage.
She
was
earlier
married
to
Raunak
Samson
and
got
divorced
in
January
2015.