Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia-Ranbir’s Special Request To Paps About Raha, Shiv, Nimrit Get Emotional

It's Sunday today and as the winter vibes have taken over the nation, it is a day to laze around and rest in your respective comfy place. Amid this, the tinselvile has managed to keep us on our toes as it is buzzing with exciting news about our favourite celebs' personal and professional lives. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt making a special request to paps regarding Raha to housemates getting emotional as their family enters Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has many interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Kajol and Nysa Devgn Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Kajol and Nysa Devgn were seen seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and made statements in ethnics. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aashka Goradia Shares Fitness Motivation As She Aces Hand Stand Aashka Goradia took social media by storm as she dished out major fitness goals as she was seen doing a perfect hand stand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Urfi Javed Finally Meets Javed Akhtar & She Is Over The Moon Urfi Javed can't keep calm as she met Javed Akhtar and they posed together for the camera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeatofficial)

BB16 Contestants Get Emotional During The Family Week The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will witness several emotional moments as the family members of the contestants will be entering the house.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Urges Paps Not To Click Raha's Pics As fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, the power couple urged the paps to refrain from clicking the little munchkin's pics during the initial years