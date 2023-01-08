Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia-Ranbir’s Special Request To Paps About Raha, Shiv, Nimrit Get Emotional

It's
Sunday
today
and
as
the
winter
vibes
have
taken
over
the
nation,
it
is
a
day
to
laze
around
and
rest
in
your
respective
comfy
place.
Amid
this,
the
tinselvile
has
managed
to
keep
us
on
our
toes
as
it
is
buzzing
with
exciting
news
about
our
favourite
celebs' personal
and
professional
lives.
From
Ranbir
Kapoor-Alia
Bhatt
making
a
special
request
to
paps
regarding
Raha
to
housemates
getting
emotional
as
their
family
enters
Bigg
Boss
16
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
has
many
interesting
gossips,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Jan
8,
2023
11:21
AM
Kajol
and
Nysa
Devgn
Visit
Siddhivinayak
Temple
Kajol
and
Nysa
Devgn
were
seen
seeking
blessings
at
Siddhivinayak
Temple
in
Mumbai
and
made
statements
in
ethnics.
BB16
Contestants
Get
Emotional
During
The
Family
Week
The
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
witness
several
emotional
moments
as
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
be
entering
the
house.
Jan
8,
2023
9:25
AM
Ranbir
Kapoor-Alia
Bhatt
Urges
Paps
Not
To
Click
Raha's
Pics
As
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
to
get
a
glimpse
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
daughter
Raha,
the
power
couple
urged
the
paps
to
refrain
from
clicking
the
little
munchkin's
pics
during
the
initial
years
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 9:11 [IST]