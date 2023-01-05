Entertainment Live Updates: Bajrang Dal Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan; Deepika Celebrates 37th Birthday

A new cold morning of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting and interesting updates. From Bajrang Dal vandalising theatres & tearing posters of Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped film Pathaan in Ahmedabad over its release to top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrating her 37th birthday today (January 5), popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot's nasty fight, and much more. We bring you all the buzzing updates from the entertainment industry right here.

Deepika Padukone Turns 37 Today Deepika Padukone, counted among the highest-paid female stars in Bollywood currently, is celebrating her 37th birthday today (January 5). Here's wishing the Om Shanti Om star a happy birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeatofficial)

Pathaan Protest: Bajrang Dal Vandalise Theatre In Ahmedabad Pathaan controversy: A protest against the upcoming movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was staged by Bajrang Dal activists when they stormed into a theatre inside a mall in Ahmedabad. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is eagerly anticipated, hence the activists reportedly vandalised the theatre to protest its release amid the Besharam Rang criticism. #WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01)



(Video source: Bajrang Dal Gujarat's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/NelX45R9h7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023