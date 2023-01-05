Entertainment Live Updates: Bajrang Dal Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan; Deepika Celebrates 37th Birthday

A
new
cold
morning
of
December
is
finally
here
and
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
exciting
and
interesting
updates.
From
Bajrang
Dal
vandalising
theatres
&
tearing
posters
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
much-hyped
film
Pathaan
in
Ahmedabad
over
its
release
to
top
Bollywood
actress
Deepika
Padukone
celebrating
her
37th
birthday
today
(January
5),
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot's
nasty
fight,
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
buzzing
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Jan
5,
2023
9:17
AM
Deepika
Padukone
Turns
37
Today
Deepika
Padukone,
counted
among
the
highest-paid
female
stars
in
Bollywood
currently,
is
celebrating
her
37th
birthday
today
(January
5).
Here's
wishing
the
Om
Shanti
Om
star
a
happy
birthday.
Pathaan
Protest:
Bajrang
Dal
Vandalise
Theatre
In
Ahmedabad
Pathaan
controversy:
A
protest
against
the
upcoming
movie
starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
was
staged
by
Bajrang
Dal
activists
when
they
stormed
into
a
theatre
inside
a
mall
in
Ahmedabad.
The
Siddharth
Anand-directed
movie
is
eagerly
anticipated,
hence
the
activists
reportedly
vandalised
the
theatre
to
protest
its
release
amid
the
Besharam
Rang
criticism.
#WATCH
|
Gujarat
|
Bajrang
Dal
workers
protest
against
the
promotion
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
movie
'Pathaan'
at
a
mall
in
the
Karnavati
area
of
Ahmedabad
(04.01)