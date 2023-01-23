Dipika Kakar Net Worth: A Look At Income, Assets, And Prized Possessions Of The Mommy-To-Be

Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, the TV couple shared the good news with fans recently.

TV star Dipika Kakar, who won hearts with Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and later won Bigg Boss 12, is beaming with joy currently. We're saying so because she's set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim soon.

While the speculations about the TV couple embracing parenthood were doing the rounds for some time, they finally confirmed the news recently.

Taking to social media, Dipika posted an adorable photo and wrote, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (heart emojis) Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

Take a look at the post below:

While the mommy-to-be is currently on cloud nine, did you know anything about her net worth? No? Let's look at her income, assets, car collection, and other prized possessions here.

