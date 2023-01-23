Dipika Kakar Net Worth: A Look At Income, Assets, And Prized Possessions Of The Mommy-To-Be
Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, the TV couple shared the good news with fans recently.
News
|
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 14:54 [IST]
- Humlog Itne Jyada Dare Hue The...: Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Why Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Was Kept Secret
- Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakkar Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Post; Says ‘Life Ka Sabse Khoobsurat Phase Hai’
- Dipika Kakar Flaunts Baby Bump In PIC With Hubby Shoaib? Fans Are Convinced They're Expecting First Child