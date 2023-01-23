    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dipika Kakar Net Worth: A Look At Income, Assets, And Prized Possessions Of The Mommy-To-Be

    Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, the TV couple shared the good news with fans recently.
    By
    |
    Net Worth Of Mommy-To-Be Dipika Kakar Pregnant First Child Shoaib Ibrahim

    TV star Dipika Kakar, who won hearts with Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and later won Bigg Boss 12, is beaming with joy currently. We're saying so because she's set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim soon.

    While the speculations about the TV couple embracing parenthood were doing the rounds for some time, they finally confirmed the news recently.

    Taking to social media, Dipika posted an adorable photo and wrote, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (heart emojis) Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

    Surprising Net Worth Of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast MembersSurprising Net Worth Of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Members

    Take a look at the post below:

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

    While the mommy-to-be is currently on cloud nine, did you know anything about her net worth? No? Let's look at her income, assets, car collection, and other prized possessions here.

    Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka, Salman To Offer Her THIS Film After The Show?Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood Calling For Priyanka, Salman To Offer Her THIS Film After The Show?

    Comments
    Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2023
    More DIPIKA KAKAR Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X