EXCLUSIVE! Aashay Mishra Shares Details About His Character In Agnisakshi: It Is Pretty Different From....

Non-working
days
are
one
of
the
common
parts
of
an
actor's
life,
because
everyone
goes
through
this
phase.
Some
take
it
as
a
positive
thing,
but
while
some
consider
it
as
a
negative
thing
in
their
career.
Actor
Aashay
Mishra,
who
is
a
popular
name
in
the
entertainment
industry,
shares
his
views
about
non-working
days
and
reveals
why
he
takes
them
in
a
positive
way.
Aashay,
fondly
known
for
his
role
in
Sony
TV's
Story
9
months
Ki
and
Pyaar
Ke
Papad,
iexclusively
spoke
with
Filmibeat
about
his
thoughts
on
the
non-working.
He
also
spilled
the
beans
about
his
new
show
in
the
fun-filled
interaction.
The
TV
hearthrob
was
last
seen
on
the
small
screen
in
Shubh
Laabh.
And
now,
the
handsome
actor
is
all
set
to
entertain
the
viewers
with
a
never-before-seen
role
in
Agnisakshi...
Ek
Samjhauta.
Aashay
Mishra
Opens
Up
On
His
Character
In
Agnisakhi
Just
like
the
fans,
we
are
also
excited
to
see
our
favourite
Aashay
Mishra
in
a
different
avatar.
When
it
comes
to
emoting
with
eyes,
none
can
beat
him.
When
we
asked
the
talented
artist
about
his
role
in
Agnisakshi,
he
quipped,
"I
am
quite
excited
about
my
upcoming
project
and
can't
wait
to
see
the
reaction
from
the
audience."
He
further
said,
"My
character
in
this
show
is
pretty
different
from
the
one
I
essayed
in
my
previous
show,
so
the
viewers
will
get
to
see
a
drastic
change.
I
hope
that
our
show
will
get
a
good
response
and
people
will
love
my
character."
Aashay
On
How
He
Considers
Non-Working
Days
Speaking
about
the
non-working
days
in
an
artist's
life,
Aashay
says,
"I
do
believe
that
an
actor's
life
is
the
most
unpredictable
one.
In
our
industry,
many
actors
work
continuously
for
years,
while
some
have
to
see
some
non-working
days.
I
have
seen
that
non-working
days
are
quite
underrated
among
people
because
they
consider
them
as
their
struggling
days,
but
I
consider
my
non-working
days
as
extended
preparatory
leaves."
Interesting
thoughts
Aashay.
We
are
impressed.
That's
the
sign
of
a
true
artist.
What
Aashay
Does
When
He
Is
Not
Working?
We
asked
Aashay
to
spill
the
beans
on
what
he
is
busy
doing
when
not
shooting.
"For
me,
non-working
days
give
you
a
chance
to
bounce
back
stronger
and
skilled.
Whenever
I
am
not
working,
I
upgrade
myself
in
terms
of
my
acting
skills,
because
I
know
that
this
is
the
only
time
I
can
groom
myself
more
and
return
with
more
strength
and
skill," he
responded.
"Non-working
days
should
be
considered
as
the
kind
of
preparatory
leaves
we
used
to
get
before
our
exams
in
school
and
colleges,"
the
actor
concluded.
Agnisakshi-
Ek
Samjhauta
will
hit
the
airwaves
on
Colors
channel
from
January
23,
2023.
It
will
beam
at
the
prime
time
slot
of
9pm.
We
cannot
wait
to
see
Aashay
as
Satvik
in
the
much-awaited
daily
soap,
which
features
a
talented
artist.
Considering
his
acting
prowess
and
sizzling
chemistry
with
co-stars,
we
expect
a
blockbuster
performance
from
Aashay
in
Agnisakshi
as
well.
Are
you
excited
to
see
Aashay
in
Agnisakshi?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.