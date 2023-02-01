Exclusive! Bharti Singh's Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Faces BAN As Producer ? Deets Inside

Bharti
Singh
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa,
who
have
tickled
the
funny
bone
of
the
viewers
with
their
comedy,
remained
in
headlines
after
their
show
Fawara
Chowk
went
off
air
within
a
month.
The
celebrity
couple
reportedly
suffered
losses
worth
crores
as
their
debut
fiction
show
faced
the
axe
on
Dangal
channel
within
a
month
of
going
on
air.
And
now,
there
are
mumours
in
the
industry
that
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
has
suffered
another
setback.
If
the
recent
buzz
in
the
TV
industry
is
to
be
believed,
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
might
face
ban
as
producer.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Gossip
mills
are
talking
in
hush-hush
voices
that
the
channels
might
ban
Haarsh
as
a
producer
due
to
the
delay
in
payment
of
dues
of
his
crew
members.
Haarsh
Yet
To
Clear
Dues:
Source
A
reliable
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Haarsh
has
to
pay
around
Rs
10
lakh
to
the
art
department
and
Rs
6-7
lakhs
to
the
edit
team.
He
is
yet
to
clear
the
dues
of
many
crew
members.
People
who
have
received
payments
have
only
got
25-30
percent
of
the
actual
amount."
Haarsh's
Woes
To
Continue?
Due
to
the
non-payment
of
dues,
the
channels
might
take
some
action
against
Haarsh,
the
source
said.
"Considering
the
current
situation,
the
channels
might
ban
him
from
producing
shows
in
the
near
future.
A
leading
GEC,
which
was
in
talks
with
Haarsh
for
a
new
show,
has
offered
him
only
the
part
of
a
performer.
He
is
said
to
be
longer
associated
with
the
show
as
a
producer.
The
GEC
is
said
to
be
looking
for
a
new
producer," the
source
added.
When
Haarsh
Was
Said
To
Upset
Due
To
Loss
Filmibeat
had
earlier
informed
our
readers
that
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
was
upset
for
several
days
due
to
the
losses
that
he
suffered.
The
comedian-writer
reportedly
even
slipped
into
depression
following
the
loss
in
investment.
Both
Bharti
and
Haarsh
never
confirmed
the
news
about
themselves
and
chose
to
stay
tight-lipped.
They
made
a
grand
appearance
on
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
entertaining
Salman
Khan
and
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
with
their
comic
skills.
On
the
professional
front,
Haarsh
was
last
seen
hosting
The
Khatra
Khatra
Show
on
Colors
channel.
Talking
about
Bharti
Singh,
the
comedian
recently
wrapped
up
the
shoot
of
Sa
Re
Ga
Ma
Pa
Little
Champs.
The
singing
reality
show
aired
on
Zee
TV.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.