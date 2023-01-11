EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare's Game Getting Affected Due To Sajid Khan? His Aai Answers

Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week:
Shiv
Thakare's
mom
has
become
the
most
talked
about
family
member
ever
since
she
entered
the
BB
16
house.
It
would
be
an
understatement
to
say
that
she
has
won
millions
of
hearts.
Be
it
simplicity
or
her
warmth,
Aai
has
managed
to
grab
maximum
eyeballs
during
stint
as
a
special
guest
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Twitterati
didn't
even
think
about
talking
about
someone
else
other
than
Asha
Tai
Thakare
as
she
owned
the
show
like
a
boss.
From
showering
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
with
love
to
give
them
blessings
and
suggesting
them
to
stay
united,
Aai
was
the
star
of
yesterday's
episode.
We
bet
several
viewers
shed
a
tear
or
two
after
watching
the
reunion
of
Shiv
Thakare
and
his
mother.
Remember,
we
promised
to
bring
the
second
part
of
Filmibeat's
exclusive
interview
with
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai?
Well,
here
we
are
with
a
fun-filled
conversation
with
her.
From
talking
about
allegations
of
Sajid
Khan
affecting
Shiv
Thakare's
game
to
opening
about
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Shiv
Thakare's
bond,
here's
what
our
beloved
Aai
said.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 18:39 [IST]