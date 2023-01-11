EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare's Game Getting Affected Due To Sajid Khan? His Aai Answers

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Is Shiv Thakare blindly following the instructions of Sajid Khan? Here's what his mother Asha Tai has to say about the allegations levelled by a few fans.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare's mom has become the most talked about family member ever since she entered the BB 16 house. It would be an understatement to say that she has won millions of hearts. Be it simplicity or her warmth, Aai has managed to grab maximum eyeballs during stint as a special guest in Bigg Boss 16.

Twitterati didn't even think about talking about someone else other than Asha Tai Thakare as she owned the show like a boss. From showering the Bigg Boss 16 contestants with love to give them blessings and suggesting them to stay united, Aai was the star of yesterday's episode. We bet several viewers shed a tear or two after watching the reunion of Shiv Thakare and his mother.

Remember, we promised to bring the second part of Filmibeat's exclusive interview with Shiv Thakare's Aai? Well, here we are with a fun-filled conversation with her.

From talking about allegations of Sajid Khan affecting Shiv Thakare's game to opening about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare's bond, here's what our beloved Aai said.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.