EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare's mother (Aai) in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat revealed her top four finalists of Salman Khan's reality show. Priyanka Choudhary didn't feature in her list.
Bigg
Boss
16
Family
Week
special
episode
has
captured
the
attention
of
the
viewers
as
it
turned
out
be
a
tear-jerker.
Fans
got
emotional
after
seeing
the
reunion
of
Shiv
Thakare
with
his
Aai
(mother)
in
yesterday's
episode.
It
was
a
moment
to
cherish
as
the
mother-son
duo
reunited
after
100
days.
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
grabbed
maximum
eyeballs
on
social
media
after
a
promo
featuring
her
and
the
reality
TV
star
went
viral.
From
showering
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
with
love
and
blessings
to
suggesting
them
to
improve
their
behaviour,
Aai
stole
all
the
limelight
from
others.
While
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
raised
the
entertainment
quotient
with
her
one-liners
and
funny
digs
at
the
filmmaker
and
Shalin
Bhanot-Tina
Datta,
Shiv
Thakare's
mom
left
us
teary-eyed
with
her
warmth.
Kudos
to
the
makers
of
Bigg
Boss
16
for
giving
us
an
emotional
yet
heartwarming
episode.
The
bar
has
indeed
been
raised.
Filmibeat
caught
up
with
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
for
an
exclusive
conversation
after
she
came
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
From
talking
to
top
finalists
of
BB
16
to
reacting
to
allegations
of
Priyanka
Choudhary
targeting
Shiv,
Aai
spoke
about
different
things
in
the
fun-filled
chat.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
Reveals
Her
Top
4
Finalists
Shiv
Thakare's
dearest
mum
beamed
with
joy
when
we
asked
her
about
her
son's
game
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
claimed
that
Shiv
would
emerge
as
the
winner
of
the
reality
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
When
asked
to
name
the
top
four
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
Asha
Tai
excluded
Priyanka
Choudhary's
name
and
instead
said
that
Archana
Gautam
and
Abdu
Rozik
will
join
Shiv
in
the
finale.
"My
son
is
the
winner
for
me.
I
think
MC
Stan,
Abdu
Rozik
and
Archana
Gautam
will
emerge
as
the
top
four
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16," she
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
Is
Priyanka
Choudhary
Targeting
Shiv
Thakare
In
Bigg
Boss
16?
A
certain
section
of
the
viewers
have
alleged
that
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
targeted
Shiv
Thakare
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
What
does
Asha
Tai
has
to
say
about
the
allegations
put
by
the
fans
on
social
media?
Responding
to
the
same,
Aai
quipped,
" I
feel
more
than
getting
targeted,
my
son
has
proved
to
be
the
most
well
conducted
man
in
the
entire
house.
Despite
getting
targeted
by
many
housemates
on
multiple
occasions,
I
have
only
seen
him
behaving
in
a
chivalrous
way
with
everyone
in
the
house,
especially
women.
No
one
is
targeting
him
as
they
know
he
is
playing
an
amazing
game."
Shiv
Thakare's
Aai
Wishes
Luck
To
Contestants
Just
like
the
fans,
we
couldn't
help
but
gush
over
Aai
during
the
interview.
She
wooed
us
with
her
charming
smile,
making
us
fall
in
love
with
her
simplicity.
Aai
extended
warm
wishes
to
all
the
contestants
while
exclusively
talking
to
us,
stating
that
all
the
housemates
are
playing
well
and
they
will
make
their
parents
proud.
We
cannot
wait
to
share
the
second
part
of
the
interview
with
you
guys.
Do
you
think
Shiv
Thakare
can
emerge
as
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16?
