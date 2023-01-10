EXCLUSIVE! Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Bigg Boss 16 Finalists. Priyanka Choudhary Is Not In List

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare's mother (Aai) in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat revealed her top four finalists of Salman Khan's reality show. Priyanka Choudhary didn't feature in her list.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week special episode has captured the attention of the viewers as it turned out be a tear-jerker. Fans got emotional after seeing the reunion of Shiv Thakare with his Aai (mother) in yesterday's episode. It was a moment to cherish as the mother-son duo reunited after 100 days.

Shiv Thakare's Aai grabbed maximum eyeballs on social media after a promo featuring her and the reality TV star went viral. From showering the Bigg Boss 16 housemates with love and blessings to suggesting them to improve their behaviour, Aai stole all the limelight from others.

While Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan raised the entertainment quotient with her one-liners and funny digs at the filmmaker and Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare's mom left us teary-eyed with her warmth. Kudos to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for giving us an emotional yet heartwarming episode. The bar has indeed been raised.

Filmibeat caught up with Shiv Thakare's Aai for an exclusive conversation after she came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. From talking to top finalists of BB 16 to reacting to allegations of Priyanka Choudhary targeting Shiv, Aai spoke about different things in the fun-filled chat.

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Aai Reveals Her Top 4 Finalists Shiv Thakare's dearest mum beamed with joy when we asked her about her son's game in Bigg Boss 16. She claimed that Shiv would emerge as the winner of the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan. When asked to name the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Asha Tai excluded Priyanka Choudhary's name and instead said that Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik will join Shiv in the finale. "My son is the winner for me. I think MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam will emerge as the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 16," she exclusively told Filmibeat. Is Priyanka Choudhary Targeting Shiv Thakare In Bigg Boss 16? A certain section of the viewers have alleged that Priyanka Choudhary has targeted Shiv Thakare in the Bigg Boss 16 house. What does Asha Tai has to say about the allegations put by the fans on social media? Responding to the same, Aai quipped, " I feel more than getting targeted, my son has proved to be the most well conducted man in the entire house. Despite getting targeted by many housemates on multiple occasions, I have only seen him behaving in a chivalrous way with everyone in the house, especially women. No one is targeting him as they know he is playing an amazing game." Shiv Thakare's Aai Wishes Luck To Contestants Just like the fans, we couldn't help but gush over Aai during the interview. She wooed us with her charming smile, making us fall in love with her simplicity. Aai extended warm wishes to all the contestants while exclusively talking to us, stating that all the housemates are playing well and they will make their parents proud. We cannot wait to share the second part of the interview with you guys.

