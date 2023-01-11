EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Play Lead In Choti Sarrdaarni 2? Here's What We Know

Is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia playing the lead role in Choti Sarrdaarni 2? Here's what we know about her bagging the second season of the hit Colors TV drama.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been hogging all the limelight on social media, courtesy of her game plan. While her fans believe that she has demonstrated strong spirit, her naysayers say that she has been playing at the backfoot, behind the mandali. Love or hate but you cannot debate that Nimrit is grabbing eyeballs with her antics and friendship with Shiv Thakare.

Her fights with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have also created ripples on the internet. While the TV diva is still locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there have been mumours that she will play the lead role in Choti Sarrdaarni 2.

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Colors channel is all set to launch the second season of its hit show Choti Sarrdaarni this year. If things go as planned, the work for the upcoming drama will start soon.

