EXCL! Taarak Mehta's Priya Ahuja Reveals Who's Her Biggest Support System: When My Son Ardas Was...

We all love Priya Ahuja's portrayal of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The TV diva has been entertaining the masses with her acting chops in the popular sitcom for over a decade. When she is not busy shooting for TMKOC, she dons the hat of a social media influence, giving moms tips on how to balance career and motherhood. Be it her stunning photoshoots or fun-filled reels with hubby Malav Rajda, Priya Ahuja's social media game is on point.

Filmibeat recently caught up with the talented actress for a quick conversation over a cup of tea. Priya Ahuja was all praise for her husband Malav Rajda as she talked about him playing a big role in her life. She called him the 'biggest support system of her life', stating that she considers him a blessing.

PRIYA AHUJA ON 14 YEARS WITH HER PARTNER

Like a doting husband, Mallav Rajda has always provided rock solid support to his wife. Guess what? The couple has already completed 14 years of togetherness, giving us serious relationship goals.

Talking about the same, Priya Ahuja exclusively told us, "Malav has been my support system since the 14 years that we've been together. He is my biggest blessing. He is always with me through all my thick and thins of my life, be it personal or professional." Sweet, isn't it?

The actress took a trip down the memory and recalled the time when their son Ardas was born. The little munchkin, who already enjoys a significant fan following on social media, was born in November 2019. after a few months, COVID-19 lockdown was introduced in India and Malav and Priya had to manage things by themselves.

"When Ardas was born, we all were all by ourselves for a few months, Malav took care of Ardas so wonderfully. He also took care of me so beautifully. Malav is a wonderful man and I feel super blessed to have such a person in my life," Priya said.

PRIYA AHUJA, MALAV RAJDA'S LOVE STORY

Priya and Malav fell in love while working on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the actress became a household name after playing the role of Rita Reporter in the hit Sony SAB show, Malav is the chief director of TMKOC. He's the man behind the ship, which has been sailing since the past fourteen years.

Priya and Malav took their relationship to the next level after dating each other for a while. They tied the knot in November 2011 in the presence of their loved ones. The couple welcomed their baby Ardas in November 2019, the same month when they got hitched.

Looking at the beautiful relationship of Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda, it won't be wrong to say that behind every successful woman, there is a supportive man. Together, Priya and Malav are ruling the world.

Keep watching this space for more updates.