Falaq Naaz Pens Heart-Wrenching Birthday Note For Tunisha Sharma, Says ‘I Can Feel Your Presence Around'

Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise has left everyone in shock, especially her near and dear ones. The actress, who was found hanging on the sets of the show, would have turned 21 today (January 4). Sheezan Khan, who was the late actress' co-star and ex-boyfriend, is currently in custody over charges of abetment of suicide.

However, his sister Falaq Naaz was really close to Tunisha and on the occasion of her birthday, she posted a heart-wrenching note dedicated to the late actress. Falaq shared a bunch of unseen pictures with Tunisha whilst revealing in her caption that she had planned a surprise party and bought a dress for her.

The actress also shared that she had plans of getting the cake ready and surprising her as Tunisha meant a lot to her. Naaz confessed that she is suffering a lot of pain after her demise and she hoped that she is at peace now.

Falaq wrote, "टूnnu mera bachcha,Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati, tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe,tu jaanti hai achhe se टूnnu tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot, itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai”

She went on to add, “kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan, aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye,sleepless nights,unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday टूnnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too." Take a look!