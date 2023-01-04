Falaq Naaz Pens Heart-Wrenching Birthday Note For Tunisha Sharma, Says ‘I Can Feel Your Presence Around'

Tunisha
Sharma’s
untimely
demise
has
left
everyone
in
shock,
especially
her
near
and
dear
ones.
The
actress,
who
was
found
hanging
on
the
sets
of
the
show,
would
have
turned
21
today
(January
4).
Sheezan
Khan,
who
was
the
late
actress' co-star
and
ex-boyfriend,
is
currently
in
custody
over
charges
of
abetment
of
suicide.
However,
his
sister
Falaq
Naaz
was
really
close
to
Tunisha
and
on
the
occasion
of
her
birthday,
she
posted
a
heart-wrenching
note
dedicated
to
the
late
actress.
Falaq
shared
a
bunch
of
unseen
pictures
with
Tunisha
whilst
revealing
in
her
caption
that
she
had
planned
a
surprise
party
and
bought
a
dress
for
her.
The
actress
also
shared
that
she
had
plans
of
getting
the
cake
ready
and
surprising
her
as
Tunisha
meant
a
lot
to
her.
Naaz
confessed
that
she
is
suffering
a
lot
of
pain
after
her
demise
and
she
hoped
that
she
is
at
peace
now.
Falaq
wrote,
"टूnnu
mera
bachcha,Kabhi
nahi
socha
tha
ki
aese
wish
karungi
tujhe,
tu
jaanti
thi
ki
Aapi
ne
plan
kiya
hai
tere
liye
surprise,
I
wanted
to
see
you
wearing
that
pretty
princess
dress,
main
tujhe
taiyar
karti
tera
cake
banwati,
tera
wo
surprised
face
dekhna
tha
mujhe,tu
jaanti
hai
achhe
se
टूnnu
tu
mere
liye
kya
maayne
rakhti
hai,
dil
tuta
hua
hai
mera
bohot,
itni
taklif
kabhi
mehsus
nahi
hui
mujhe
jitni
tere
jaane
ke
baad
se
hai”
She
went
on
to
add,
“kabhi
kabhi
samajh
nahi
ata
ki
dua
kiske
liye
karen
teri
rooh
ke
sukoon
ke
liye
ya
hamari
(amma,sheezan,
aur
mere)
zindagi
ke
itne
mushkil
imtihan
ke
liye,sleepless
nights,unseen
tears,
tu
sab
dekh
rahi
hai
I
knw
tu
mere
aas
paas
hi
hai
I
can
feel
your
presence,
we
miss
you
everyday
टूnnu,
you
are
gonna
live
forever
in
our
heart,
I
Hope
Teri
sukoon
waali
talaash
khatam
ho
gai
ho,
Mera
bachcha
meri
nanhi
si
jaan
Happy
Birthday
and
I
love
you
too." Take
a
look!