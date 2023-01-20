EXCLUSIVE! Actor Aakash Ahuja Opens Up Doing Achha Sila Diya With Nora Fatehi: It Was Last Minute Call That...

Popular
actor
Aakash
Ahuja
is
currently
grabbing
all
the
headlines
with
his
intense
performance
in
the
new
music
video,
Achha
Sila
Diya,
which
also
features
Nora
Fatehi
and
Rajkummar
Rao.
The
actor
has
amazed
everyone
with
his
different
avatar
in
the
latest
music
video.
Achha
Sila
Diya,
a
soulful
track,
was
released
on
January
19
and
has
been
receiving
a
positive
response
from
the
audience.
Aakash
played
the
role
of
Nora
Fatehi's
lover
in
the
hit
music
video.
The
actor,
while
exclusively
interacting
with
Filmibeat,
spoke
about
his
experience
and
thoughts
after
working
in
the
grand
project.
AAKASH
AHUJA
REVEALS
IT
WAS
A
LAST
MINUTE
CALL...
Talking
about
his
new
Bollywood
project,
Aakash
said,
"I
do
believe
that
I
was
meant
to
be
in
this
music
video,
that's
why
it
was
the
last
minute
call
that
made
me
sign
this.
I
am
happy
that
I
got
a
chance
to
work
on
this
music
video
which
has
a
bunch
of
talented
people.".
"B
Praak
and
Jaani
are
the
kings
of
heart
break
songs
and
this
song
is
also
so
melodious.
I
would
say
that
it's
an
honour
for
me
to
feature
in
my
favourite
singer
B-Praak's
song," he
added.
Achha
Sila
Diya
has
been
presented
by
T-Series
and
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar.
B
Praak
has
crooned
the
song
why
Jaani
has
composed
the
music
and
penned
the
beautiful
lyrics.
The
song
has
been
directed
by
Arvindr
Khaira.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
AAKASH
AHUJA?
Talking
about
Aakash
Ahuja,
the
handsome
star
is
currently
seen
in
Faltu,
which
airs
on
Star
Plus.
The
daily
soap,
which
also
stars
Niharika
Chouksey,
has
been
doing
quite
well
in
terms
of
TRPs.
The
show
bagged
the
fifth
spot
in
the
latest
of
BARC
TRP
ratings.
Aakash
Ahuja
made
his
debut
on
the
big
screen
by
playing
the
negative
lead
in
the
movie
Pal
Pal
Dil
Ke
Paas'.
He
has
also
featured
in
hit
shows
like
O
Gujariya:
Badlenge
Chal
Duniya,
Qubool
Hai
and
Thapki
Pyaar
Ki
2.
His
chemistry
with
Jigyasa
Singh
in
Thapki
2
grabbed
several
eyeballs
for
the
early
evening
show.
We
hope
Aakash
continues
to
shine
like
a
star
in
the
sky.
Wishing
him
all
the
luck.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 21:58 [IST]