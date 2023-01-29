Farah Khan Consoles A Sobbing Rakhi Sawant With A Hug During Her Mother's Funeral. WATCH

Rakhi
Sawant's
mother,
Jaya
Bheda,
breathed
her
last
on
Saturday,
January
28,
after
battling
cancer.
She
was
being
treated
at
Criticare
Hospital
after
being
diagnosed
with
a
brain
tumor.
Rakhi
Saant
performed
the
last
rites
of
her
mother,
Jaya
Bheda,
today
at
the
cemetery
in
Oshiwara,
Andheri.
Rakhi
and
her
brother
Rakesh
Sawant
were
seen
carrying
their
mothers' mortal
remains,
which
they
brought
to
the
cemetery
hall
for
the
final
rites
and
burial
ceremony.
Several
celebrities
and
Rakhi's
friends
from
the
industry,
Rashami
Desai,
Sangeeta
Kapure,
and
Ehsaan
Qureshi,
arrived
to
pay
their
last
respects
to
Jaya
Bheda
at
the
cemetery.
FARAH
KHAN
CONSOLES
RAKHI
SAWANT
Meanwhile,
choreographer
and
filmmaker
Farah
Khan
was
spotted
at
Rakhi
Sawant's
mother
Jaya
Bheda's
funeral.
Farah
was
clicked
at
the
Municipal
Christian
Cemetery,
Oshiwara,
Mumbai,
where
Jaya
Bheda's
last
rites
and
burial
took
place.
A
video
that
has
gone
viral
now
shows
Farah
hugging
and
comforting
a
broken
Rakhi.
She
also
sat
beside
her
for
a
few
minutes
and
held
her
hands
before
leaving
the
cemetery
hall.
Farah
was
also
seen
paying
her
last
tribute
to
Jaya
Bheda.
Speaking
to
ETimes
about
Rakhi
Sawant,
Farah
Khan
said,
"It
is
extremely
heartbreaking
for
anyone
who
loses
their
mother.
Moms
are
always
important.
I
haven't
met
her
much
but
every
time
she
was
unwell
I
was
on
a
call
with
Rakhi
and
I
feel,
you
all
should
please
give
her
some
space
while
she
is
mourning.
I
am
sure
she
has
always
made
her
mother
proud
and
she
will
keep
continuing
to
do
that
with
her
work."
In
another
video,
Farah
was
seen
telling
paparazzi
not
to
take
photos
or
follow
her
inside
the
funeral
home.
Apart
from
Farah,
Rashami
Desai
too
was
seen
attending
her
mother's
funeral
and
consoling
her
as
she
hugged
her.