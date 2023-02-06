Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic Goes Viral, Makers Introduce Gold Unicorn Trophy Ahead Of BB 16 Grand Finale

Bigg
Boss
16
Winner
Trophy
Pic:
The
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
have
finally
confirmed
that
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
will
take
place
in
the
upcoming
episode.
After
the
elimination,
Bigg
Boss
16
top
five
finalists
will
be
revealed.
While
the
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
know
which
celebrities
will
advance
to
the
last
stage
of
the
show,
the
makers
have
unveiled
the
winner's
trophy
of
Bigg
Boss
16
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
FIRST
LOOK
OF
BIGG
BOSS
16
WINNER
TROPHY
The
first
look
of
Bigg
Boss
16
winner
trophy
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Adding
a
new
twist
in
tale,
Colors
channel
and
the
production
house
have
designed
a
gold
and
silver-themed
Unicorn
trophy
for
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
check
out
the
first
glimpse
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
trophy.
Bigg
Boss
16
Mid-Week
Eviction
Details
There's
a
big
surprise
in
store
for
the
viewers
as
the
makers
have
decided
to
only
have
top
five
finalists
in
the
grand
finale.
They
released
a
new
promo
where
the
audience
are
seen
casting
their
vote
for
their
favourite
contestants,
so
that
they
can
advance
to
the
final
stage.
Describing
it
as
the
'biggest
decision
of
the
season',
Bigg
Boss
announced
that
the
audience
would
decide
the
fate
of
the
BB
16
contestants
through
live
voting.
The
housemates
also
left
no
stone
unturned
to
impress
the
audience,
convincing
them
to
vote
for
them.
Bigg
Boss
16
Top
Five
Finalists:
Who
Will
Get
Eliminated?
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
emerged
as
the
top
six
contestants
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Last
week,
Sumbul
Touqeer
got
evicted
from
the
reality
show
as
she
received
the
least
number
of
votes
from
the
audience.
There
will
be
another
twist
as
one
of
the
top
six
contestants
will
be
eliminated
in
a
mid-week
eviction,
following
which
we
will
get
our
top
five
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
VIRAL
PIC
Of
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner
Trophy
Bigg
Boss
16
winner
trophy
is
themed
around
an
Unicorn,
featuring
gold
and
silver
plates.
The
iconic
Bigg
Boss
eye
is
also
marked
on
the
trophy.
It
remains
to
be
seen
whose
name
will
be
carved
on
the
winner's
trophy.
Will
it
be
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
on
Archana
Gautam?
All
the
eyes
are
on
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
telecast
on
February
12,
2023.
The
episode
will
beam
on
Colors
channel
at
9pm
after
the
telecast
of
Tejasswi
Prakash
starrer
Naagin
6.
In
case
you
don't
want
to
watch
the
grand
finale
on
television,
you
can
also
live
stream
it
on
VOOT
Select
and
Jio
app.
You
need
to
have
a
subcription
for
the
OTT
platform
to
watch
the
episode
online.
Who
do
you
think
will
win
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
by
tweeting
to
us
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.