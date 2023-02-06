Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic Goes Viral, Makers Introduce Gold Unicorn Trophy Ahead Of BB 16 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic: The first look of BB 16 winner trophy has been unveiled ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show. Check out the viral photo right here!

Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Pic: The makers of Salman Khan's reality show have finally confirmed that a surprise mid-week eviction will take place in the upcoming episode. After the elimination, Bigg Boss 16 top five finalists will be revealed. While the fans are eagerly waiting to know which celebrities will advance to the last stage of the show, the makers have unveiled the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 ahead of the grand finale.

FIRST LOOK OF BIGG BOSS 16 WINNER TROPHY

The first look of Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy is going viral on social media. Adding a new twist in tale, Colors channel and the production house have designed a gold and silver-themed Unicorn trophy for the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and check out the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Full Promo 💫#BiggBoss16 | #BB16pic.twitter.com/pxyP9evYhZ — 「𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬𝐬𝐒」 (enocint_boy) February 5, 2023 Bigg Boss 16 Mid-Week Eviction Details There's a big surprise in store for the viewers as the makers have decided to only have top five finalists in the grand finale. They released a new promo where the audience are seen casting their vote for their favourite contestants, so that they can advance to the final stage. Describing it as the 'biggest decision of the season', Bigg Boss announced that the audience would decide the fate of the BB 16 contestants through live voting. The housemates also left no stone unturned to impress the audience, convincing them to vote for them. Bigg Boss 16 Top Five Finalists: Who Will Get Eliminated? Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot have emerged as the top six contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Last week, Sumbul Touqeer got evicted from the reality show as she received the least number of votes from the audience. There will be another twist as one of the top six contestants will be eliminated in a mid-week eviction, following which we will get our top five finalists of Bigg Boss 16. VIRAL PIC Of Bigg Boss 16 Winner Trophy Bigg Boss 16 winner trophy is themed around an Unicorn, featuring gold and silver plates. The iconic Bigg Boss eye is also marked on the trophy. It remains to be seen whose name will be carved on the winner's trophy. Will it be Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Archana Gautam? All the eyes are on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will telecast on February 12, 2023. The episode will beam on Colors channel at 9pm after the telecast of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6. In case you don't want to watch the grand finale on television, you can also live stream it on VOOT Select and Jio app. You need to have a subcription for the OTT platform to watch the episode online.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with by tweeting to us @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.