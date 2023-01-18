‘They Want To Hold You…’ Gautam Singh Vig’s Saathiya 2 Heroine Sneha Jain On Fans Invading Personal Space

Best known for playing the lead role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, TV actress Sneha Jain has been away from TV currently. However, she recently talked about the autograph culture and stated how some fans invade personal s

TV actress Sneha Jain, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Gehna in popular Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 opposite Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig, has been away from the small screen ever since the family drama went off-air in July last year.

While her fans are eagerly waiting for her TV comeback, the much loved actress talked about the autograph culture and stated how some fans invade personal space of celebrities and make them uncomfortable.

Thanking fans for showering love on her, Sneha reveals that the love and support of her admirers encourages her to work harder. Talking about the same, she recalled an incident and said, "I remember meeting people at the airport and them telling me that their mothers are big fans of me. The one which I will never forget was when two kids who were around 13 and 14 years old. So we had a sequence where Harsh Nagar (Actor) and I were shooting in Mira Road market and there two kids who came running towards me and told me that 'aap toh yeh a didi ho na jisko Anant ji ne shaadi ki raatko chodne Radhika ke pass chale gaye and aap tabhi ro rahe the (in the show)' they were so cute and I still have a video of them talking to me. I was so shocked that these young kids watched my show religiously and remembered the details too. They also clicked some pictures with us. It feels amazing to experience these things. To see these kids follow our show and their love for us makes us feel amazing."

However, celebrities also have to experience many unpleasant incidents as fans, at times, invade their personal space. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she stated, "There are fans who come near you with not the right intention always. They want to hold you, which becomes uncomfortable for the actors too. Once while shooting in Naigaon, There was a little kid who asked me to make a reel so I made it with her. Later on, a girl saw that and came and said, 'Can you make a reel with me but I told her sorry I cannot make it'. Sometimes they don't understand that our choices also matter. They stop giving us the space that we want which makes us feel uneasy. Autograph culture has been replaced by selfies because the generation has changed a lot. But I do miss those times when we used to give autographs. I agree even pictures keep reminding you of the memories but not at the cost of invading someone's personal space and comfort"

