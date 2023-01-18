‘They Want To Hold You…’ Gautam Singh Vig’s Saathiya 2 Heroine Sneha Jain On Fans Invading Personal Space
Best known for playing the lead role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, TV actress Sneha Jain has been away from TV currently. However, she recently talked about the autograph culture and stated how some fans invade personal s
TV
actress
Sneha
Jain,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Gehna
in
popular
Star
Plus
show
Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya
2
opposite
Bigg
Boss
16
fame
Gautam
Singh
Vig,
has
been
away
from
the
small
screen
ever
since
the
family
drama
went
off-air
in
July
last
year.
While
her
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
her
TV
comeback,
the
much
loved
actress
talked
about
the
autograph
culture
and
stated
how
some
fans
invade
personal
space
of
celebrities
and
make
them
uncomfortable.
Thanking
fans
for
showering
love
on
her,
Sneha
reveals
that
the
love
and
support
of
her
admirers
encourages
her
to
work
harder.
Talking
about
the
same,
she
recalled
an
incident
and
said,
"I
remember
meeting
people
at
the
airport
and
them
telling
me
that
their
mothers
are
big
fans
of
me.
The
one
which
I
will
never
forget
was
when
two
kids
who
were
around
13
and
14
years
old.
So
we
had
a
sequence
where
Harsh
Nagar
(Actor)
and
I
were
shooting
in
Mira
Road
market
and
there
two
kids
who
came
running
towards
me
and
told
me
that
'aap
toh
yeh
a
didi
ho
na
jisko
Anant
ji
ne
shaadi
ki
raatko
chodne
Radhika
ke
pass
chale
gaye
and
aap
tabhi
ro
rahe
the
(in
the
show)'
they
were
so
cute
and
I
still
have
a
video
of
them
talking
to
me.
I
was
so
shocked
that
these
young
kids
watched
my
show
religiously
and
remembered
the
details
too.
They
also
clicked
some
pictures
with
us.
It
feels
amazing
to
experience
these
things.
To
see
these
kids
follow
our
show
and
their
love
for
us
makes
us
feel
amazing."
However,
celebrities
also
have
to
experience
many
unpleasant
incidents
as
fans,
at
times,
invade
their
personal
space.
Sharing
her
thoughts
on
the
same,
she
stated,
"There
are
fans
who
come
near
you
with
not
the
right
intention
always.
They
want
to
hold
you,
which
becomes
uncomfortable
for
the
actors
too.
Once
while
shooting
in
Naigaon,
There
was
a
little
kid
who
asked
me
to
make
a
reel
so
I
made
it
with
her.
Later
on,
a
girl
saw
that
and
came
and
said,
'Can
you
make
a
reel
with
me
but
I
told
her
sorry
I
cannot
make
it'.
Sometimes
they
don't
understand
that
our
choices
also
matter.
They
stop
giving
us
the
space
that
we
want
which
makes
us
feel
uneasy.
Autograph
culture
has
been
replaced
by
selfies
because
the
generation
has
changed
a
lot.
But
I
do
miss
those
times
when
we
used
to
give
autographs.
I
agree
even
pictures
keep
reminding
you
of
the
memories
but
not
at
the
cost
of
invading
someone's
personal
space
and
comfort"
Do
you
agree
with
Sneha?
Tell
us
what
you
think
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 21:09 [IST]