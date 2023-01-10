Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai Aka Ayesha Singh’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

Actress
Ayesha
Singh
made
her
TV
debut
with
ZEE
TV's
Doli
Armaanon
Ki
and
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
acting
career.
While
her
first
show
didn't
give
her
much
recognition,
she
is
currently
among
the
most
loved
TV
stars
thanks
to
her
character
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
Co-starring
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma,
Ayesha
is
winning
hearts
with
her
performance
in
the
popular
series
which
premiered
in
2020.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
has
proved
to
be
a
turning
point
in
her
career
and
finally
made
her
a
household
name.
However,
do
you
know
how
much
the
actress
has
studied?
Let's
look
at
the
educational
qualifications
of
Ayesh
Singh
here.
Family
Background
Of
Ayesha
Singh
Ayesha
Singh
was
born
in
Uttar
Pradesh's
Agra
on
June
19,
1996.
After
going
through
many
ups
and
downs
in
her
personal
and
professional
life,
the
actress
has
finally
made
a
name
for
herself
in
showbiz.
Ayesha
Singh’s
School
The
TV
actress
completed
her
schooling
at
St.
Patrick's
School
and
St.
Patrick's
Junior
College
in
Agra,
her
hometown.
Ayesha
Singh’s
College
After
completing
his
school
education,
she
reportedly
got
admission
to
the
SNDT
Women's
University
in
Mumbai's
Juhu
campus.
She
has
a
degree
in
Law.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Acting
Debut
&
Success
During
the
initial
years
of
her
career,
Ayesha
was
a
part
of
shows
like
Doli
Armaanon
Ki
and
Zindagi
Abhi
Baaki
Hai
Mere
Ghost.
However,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
finally
established
Ayesha
as
a
leading
TV
star.
Ayesha
Singh’s
Net
Worth
According
to
reports,
Ayesha
Singh's
net
worth
is
around
Rs
30
crore
which
is
huge.
Well,
she
still
has
a
long
way
to
go
as
it's
just
the
beginning
for
her.
Don't
you
agree?
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 19:17 [IST]